Energy Resources Aotearoa Shapes Sustainable Energy Future At World Energy Congress

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive and World Energy Council (WEC) Board member John Carnegie will attend the World Energy Congress, held from April 22nd to April 25th, 2024, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

As Interim Chair of the Council’s Finance and Audit Committee, and Board member of the Council, Carnegie’s visit to Rotterdam marks the first Congress where a New Zealander has held these prestigious positions.

Carnegie says:

"Celebrating its one hundredth anniversary, I’m incredibly proud to be a part of the WEC’s leadership as it prepares for its next 100 years and its role as a change maker in the global energy transition. The WEC is poised to help move the energy world in a positive new direction."

Energy Resources Aotearoa is committed to harnessing the power of constructive collaboration to address the world's energy needs responsibly and sustainably. The presence of Mr. Carnegie at the Congress this week is testament to our commitment of staying at the forefront of global energy developments.

The Congress, the flagship global energy event hosted by the World Energy Council, gathers global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to discuss the future of energy and sustainable development.

Carnegie says:

"While the transition towards and beyond net carbon zero isn’t going to be easy, the lessons brought back to New Zealand from Congress will help Energy Resources Aotearoa close the gap between vision and action through pragmatic, practical advice."

"I look forward to engaging with fellow global industry leaders, exchanging ideas, and exploring opportunities to advance our collective efforts towards a more sustainable energy landscape. "

By sharing expertise and best practices, Energy Resources Aotearoa remains at the forefront of shaping a sustainable energy future for New Zealand.

