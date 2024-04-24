Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Airport On Track For Net Zero Emissions By 2028

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport is on track for net zero emissions by 2028 for its own direct operations, two years ahead of originally planned.

This progress is a highlight of the airport’s annual Kaitiakitanga report released today, outlining efforts to support the environment, people and communities.

Highlights of the report include:

· Solid progress towards sustainability targets including electrifying ground vehicles and plans to replace gas boilers.

· Supporting airlines to decarbonise with new sustainable technologies, including hosting a hydrogen trial and Air New Zealand’s electric demonstrator aircraft service from 2026.

· Sponsorship and support for Wellington events and causes, including World of Wearable Arts, Beervana, CubaDupa, New Zealand Festival of the Arts, Fringe Festival, Wellington Pride Parade and Wellington on a Plate.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to decarbonise aircraft that operate from our airport, but we’re making good progress on our own emissions that we directly control,” says Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke.

“Emissions from our own direct operations are down 27% since 2017, and within a few years our only residual emissions will be from emergency diesel generators and some of the Airport Fire Service vehicles.

“We’re well on track to keep reducing our environmental footprint while meeting the growing demands of travellers, which is something to be proud of.”

