Financial Skills Boost For Waikato Businesses

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 1:51 pm
Press Release: The Icehouse

Local business owners and senior management seeking hands-on help analysing their financial position and strategy can access support from a Financial Skills Workshop delivered by business growth organisation The Icehouse at BNZ Partners in Hamilton next month.

The Icehouse Regional Lead Waikato Maryse Dinan said business owners in the region were facing steep challenges navigating the effects of the rise in increase rates and minimum wage increases.

“There’s a lot of owners out there experiencing tightening cash flow, margin squeeze, pricing push-back and productivity challenges and so every decision they make is likely to have a crucial impact on performance.

This workshop facilitated by director of Bellingham Wallace and Chartered Accountant Matt Bellingham will help to change the way owners view business performance and make strategic decisions.

In some cases, these decisions are about survival of the business – there is no better time for business owners and senior management to make absolutely sure they are all over the numbers.”

The Financial Skills Workshop had been seeing increased demand from businesses around the country and The Icehouse planned to take the Workshop into more regions throughout 2024 with Hamilton the first stop.

“This is not about understanding your P&L, but it is about providing the tools to analyse the numbers from all over your business and integrate the data and insights into the decision-making process,” Maryse said.

