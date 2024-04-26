Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
She Speaks; We Listen: Reaching Out To Women-led Businesses In The Blue Pacific

Friday, 26 April 2024, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Pacific Trade Invest

Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand (PTI NZ) is launching a comprehensive survey set to amply the voices of women leaders in businesses in the Blue Pacific Continent.

The survey aims to garner invaluable insights that will pave the way for tailored support and initiatives within the thriving community of women entrepreneurs in the Blue Pacific. By gaining these unique insights, it will illuminate the challenges faced and shape the understanding of opportunities and the potential within thriving businesses.

This survey will reach women and businesses of all sizes throughout the Blue Pacific from Papua New Guinea to Fiji to Micronesia and French Polynesia. “Women-led businesses in the Blue Pacific are pivotal cornerstones in local communities – and help families, villages, islands and ultimately their entire countries to thrive” says Glynis Miller, Trade Commissioner at PTI NZ. “We’d like to know more about them and how we can design programmes to assist them – especially in the export market.”

Highlighting the substantial contribution of women-led businesses to the Gross Domestic Product of Pacific Island nations, the survey aims to shed light on the diverse industries these entities operate in.

PTI NZ has sent emails to all their women-led business contacts inviting them to participate in the survey; and to chambers of commerce and women’s business organisations throughout the Blue Pacific, as well as posted on social media to reach a larger audience.

This survey is a critical step in understanding and addressing the unique experiences of women entrepreneurs in the Blue Pacific Continent.

Those interested in contributing to the initiatives can complete the survey by visiting https://tinyurl.com/5bjts6v2

