Waikato Business Awards Open, Gala Dinner Moves Into Globox Arena

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, supported by Foster Construction, are now open and this year’s gala dinner is set to be the biggest yet.

Entries for the prestigious awards, which celebrate the success of Waikato businesses, opened today. Aspiring businesses and individuals have until midday Monday 1 July to submit their online entries highlighting the strengths and achievements of their business. Entry is open to all businesses and individuals within the Waikato region and you do not have to be a Chamber member to enter.

Chamber CEO Don Good said the Business Awards had grown substantially over the past few years with the gala dinner always a sell-out.

“This year we’ll be hosting the gala dinner at Globox Arena at Claudelands where we can easily host 700 people, possibly more if need be,” Don said.

Last year more than 600 people attended the gala dinner.

Chamber marketing and events manager Rebecca Aston said there had been some changes regarding categories this year.

“Historically the ‘For purpose’ and ‘Community contribution’ categories weren’t eligible for the Supreme award. We’ve changed that this year so that every business category is eligible.

“We also welcome Kiwibank as a new sponsor for the Marketing category, with 2degress now sponsoring the Emerging Leader award.”

The Chamber will host drop-in sessions for those who would like help with the entry process. Friday 10 May and Friday 21 June will be online sessions, while Friday 7 June will be an in-person session.

Finalists will be announced at an event on Thursday 19 September and the gala dinner will be on Friday 15 November.

Don said he was always impressed by the Waikato’s pioneering, high-performance business spirit that shone through in the awards.

“The awards are an opportunity for businesses to increase their exposure, and receive professional insights and recommendations on their strategy,” said Good.

Entrants receive detailed feedback from the judge's assessment, which can then be used to grow, develop and improve their business.

The judging team of more than 30 Waikato business leaders, headed by Dr Heather Connolly, reviews each application before selecting who will progress to stage two. Stage two involves a two-hour site visit with judges asking questions about the application and the business. Finalists will then be selected, with the winners of each category announced at the gala dinner.

For more information about entering the awards, to register to attend the drop-in sessions, or to purchase tickets to the gala dinner visit https://www.waikatochamber.co.nz/waikato-business-awards/. The website also features a new tool to help you decide which categories to enter.

The Waikato Business Awards are supported by Foster Construction Group, while the category sponsors are Company-X, Deloitte, Hamilton Airport, Kiwibank, Montana Food & Events, SkyPoint Technologies, Sleepyhead, Tompkins Wake, Trust Waikato, the University of Waikato, Wintec Te Pūkenga and 2degrees.

