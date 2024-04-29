Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sunair Launches Napier –Tauranga – Hamilton Service

Monday, 29 April 2024, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Airport

Hawke’s Bay Airport is pleased to welcome new weekday air connections between Napier, Tauranga and Hamilton. North Island airline Sunair Aviation launched the new weekday services from today, Monday, 29 April. Hawkes Bay Airport, Hamilton Airport, and Sunair all worked together to make the new services a reality.

The Hawke’s Bay – Tauranga – Hamilton connection are the second and third new regional services from Sunair supporting Hawke’s Bay in the past 12 months.

Wendie Harvey, Chair Hawke’s Bay Airport says the new services deliver on the airport’s strategic priority of developing new air service connections.

“These new services connect two fast growing regions with Hawke’s Bay and provide a viable alternative to travel by road.

“We’re grateful to Sunair for collaborating with us, for seeing the need, for stepping up to provide these new services, and for being extremely flexible in how these services are delivered.

“Road connections between Hawke’s Bay, Hamilton and Tauranga are challenged by road works, delays, and detours. Business travellers will especially welcome this new service,” says Mrs Harvey.

Dan Power, Flight Operations Manager Sunair Aviation, says the direct flights connecting Napier with Tauranga and Hamilton mark a significant milestone in regional connectivity.

"These new routes are tailored to strengthen the economic and social bonds between these thriving cities. By offering a reliable and swift travel solution, we're opening up new opportunities for businesses and travellers alike, making it easier than ever to navigate the heart of the North Island," he says.

Sunair Aviation’s schedule connects Napier to Wairoa, Gisborne, Hamilton, and Tauranga with weekday flights (five passenger capacity per flight). The new Napier - Tauranga - Hamilton connection begins Monday 29 April. Flights depart Napier at 8.30am, returning from Hamilton at 2:00pm. Depending on bookings the flight to Hamilton will be either direct, or via Tauranga.

“Fares are $390 incl GST one way,” says Mr Power.

