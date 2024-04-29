Astrazeneca Welcomes New Zealand Government’s Commitment To Pharmac

AstraZeneca today welcomed the New Zealand Government's announcement to provide additional funding to Pharmac in the upcoming Budget.

This critical investment will help ensure continued access to essential medicines for New Zealanders.

Ben McDonald, Country President of AstraZeneca Australia and New Zealand said he was pleased to see action on this issue.

“We are delighted by the Government’s commitment to prioritise spending in this space to strengthen Pharmac. We also welcome the Government’s commitment to faster approvals,” Mr McDonald said.

“This additional funding will help ensure New Zealanders have better access to innovative medicines, which could significantly improve their health outcomes and quality of life.

“This investment is a positive step forward for New Zealand’s healthcare system,” Mr McDonald said.

AstraZeneca has a long-standing partnership with New Zealand, providing innovative medicines in a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory illness and cardiovascular disease. We are committed to working with the Government and Pharmac to deliver medicines to patients in New Zealand.

AstraZeneca looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the New Zealand Government and Pharmac to deliver benefits for patients throughout the country.

