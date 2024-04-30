Air NZ’s Nosediving Performance Shows Need For Privatisation

Commenting on news that Jetstar has overtaken Air New Zealand as the most reliable airline service provider, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Where’s the incentive for efficiency when the Government’s always got your back? It’s no wonder Jetstar is beating Air NZ to the punch.

“Taxpayers can’t keep being expected to turn a blind eye to the fact that a former Air NZ CEO is now running the very same Government that is failing to hold his former work pals accountable for their performance.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be subsidising Koru Lounge jet-setters, and it’s well past time Air NZ got the Telecom treatment and was sold off.”

