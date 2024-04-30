Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ICNZ Endorses Call To Lift Understanding Of Natural Hazard Risks

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

The Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kahua Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) has endorsed findings that New Zealand needs to act decisively around natural hazards risks to ensure insurance is affordable and available in the future.

The Reserve Bank yesterday released an excerpt on insurance in its upcoming Financial Stability Report which noted that insurers, central and local government, home buyers and lenders all need to improve their understanding of natural hazards so that future insurance affordability challenges can be better managed.

"By taking proactive steps to improve our understanding of natural hazards and enhance resilience, New Zealand can better protect communities and ensure that insurance is affordable and accessible for all," ICNZ chief executive Kris Faafoi said.

The report found that insurance makes an important contribution to New Zealanders’ financial and economic wellbeing and that insurance continues to be available.

"New Zealand has a high level of cover by international standards, with the uptake of residential insurance around 96 percent. However, we know it’s challenging for New Zealanders dealing with the cost of living.

"Insurance premium levels are increasing and that’s having an impact on their spending plans. Some of the factors driving premium levels are out of our control such as higher construction costs as well as the impact of climate changes on global reinsurance costs, which is insurance for insurers and spreads the financial risk of major local events across the global market.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Insurers are also moving toward greater risk-based pricing as our understanding of natural hazards improves such as earthquake risk in Wellington, which is also affecting premium levels.

"Decisions on premiums are continuously reviewed as new information comes to hand to better reflect risk. As the Reserve Bank notes, insurance continues to be available.

"However, we know New Zealand needs to take a long-term view on the risks from flooding and other natural hazards on peoples’ homes as we face the prospect of more frequent and severe events due to climate change.

"Building resilient communities is a New Zealand wide conversation and involves all of us - central government, councils, and others - working together to help find solutions to reduce the risks and continue to ensure insurance is affordable and accessible to help protect lives and property," Kris Faafoi said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Insurance Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 