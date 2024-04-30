Inaugural Best Of Wine Tourism Awards Open For Entries

Only Hawke’s Bay businesses can enter Great Wine Capitals global awards programme

Hawke’s Bay businesses can now enter the internationally recognised Best Of Wine Tourism awards programme.

A key component of the Great Wine Capitals programme, the inaugural Hawke’s Bay Best Of Wine Tourism awards are now open for entries. Only Hawke’s Bay businesses can enter these awards.

Entries will be assessed by an impressive line-up of judges, which includes radio broadcaster, TV presenter and restaurant critic Jesse Mulligan, food, wine and travel writer Anna King Shahab and Destination Wairarapa General Manager and Classic New Zealand Wine Trail partner Anna Nielsen.

The local awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the wine tourism industry across seven categories:

• Accommodation

• Architecture and Landscape

• Art and Culture

• Culinary Experiences

• Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences

• Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices

• Wine Tourism Services

Local category winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held on Wednesday, September 4, with one outstanding winner then named a global winner by an international jury made up of representatives from each Great Wine Capital at the AGM gala dinner in Verona, Italy in October.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism Chief Executive and Great Wine Capitals Local President Hamish Saxton said the awards were an opportunity for Hawke’s Bay to get global recognition for the incredible wine-based tourism on offer here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The awards are a critical part of the Great Wine Capitals programme and we are excited to deliver the inaugural Hawke’s Bay awards. The Best Of Wine Tourism awards celebrate those businesses that have set new standards in making wine tourism both memorable and responsible. They honour the creativity, sustainability and dedication of wineries and wine-based tourism businesses as they contribute to cultural and economic fabric of our own Great Wine Capital.”

Applications must be made through the online link, with applications closing on Friday 14 June at 5pm. Further information including category definitions, judging criteria and the awards prospectus can be found on www.hawkesbaytourism.nz.

© Scoop Media

