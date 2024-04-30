Kordia Appoints Glen White As Executive GM For Cyber Security

Kordia is pleased to announce the appointment of Glen White as Executive GM – Cyber Security.

White, who joined the company in 2018, was previously the Executive GM of Kordia Solutions, the business unit responsible for infrastructure and field services for mission-critical communications and technology.

“Glen is a respected leader and key member of the Executive team at Kordia. He has a reputation within our business for his strategic vision and complete commitment to our customers,” says Kordia interim Chief Executive Neil Livingston.

Glen White

“As the head of our Solutions business unit, Glen has overseen revenue growth and innovative approaches in a challenging and complex environment. He’s built exceptional customer relationships and driven a high performing team as they execute mission-critical projects in New Zealand and the wider Pacific. We’re excited to see what he’ll be able to achieve at the helm of our cyber business.”

In his new role, White will be responsible for driving Kordia’s cyber security business and delivering outcomes for customers, including overseeing the company’s Cyber Defence Operations and Aura Information Security, the independent consultancy owned by Kordia.

Cyber security is a strategic growth focus for Kordia, with the company growing revenues over 60% year on year in the managed security space last financial year.

Kordia’s cyber portfolio now covers a wide range of holistic solutions and services, including 24/7 x 365 monitoring and detection, incident response and digital forensics, penetration testing and advisory consulting.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this opportunity to lead our team of talented and experienced cyber security professionals. Kordia has one of the strongest and most comprehensive cyber security teams in the country. I’ve seen firsthand the dedication and professionalism our analysts and consultants commit to when securing our customers’ businesses,” says White.

“Cyber security is arguably the biggest risk area for any business in New Zealand today, yet it can be incredibly complex to manage. My focus will be looking at how we can leverage our expertise and technology solutions to help our customers become more cyber resilient - especially as the threat landscape rapidly evolves.”

White has a wealth of experience across the telecommunications and broader ICT sector in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom. Prior to joining Kordia, he held key positions at Dimension Data and Spark, where he was responsible for driving client and business outcomes.

White’s appointment is effective immediately. He is replacing Dermot Conlon, who joined the company in 2021 following the acquisition of managed security business SecOps NZ, the business he co-founded in 2016.

Conlon, who played an integral role integrating SecOps into Kordia’s organisation and establishing the Cyber Defence Operations in Kordia’s Auckland head office, will depart the company in June.

