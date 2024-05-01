New Zealand’s Top Spirits Producer Launches Search For New Zealand’s Best Bartender

Scapegrace Distilling Co. has launched a cocktail competition with a local twist (Photo supplied)

Scapegrace Distilling Co. has launched a national competition to find New Zealand’s best cocktail maker with four all expenses paid trips to Central Otago and a cash prize up for grabs.

The Scapegrace: Uncharted Spirits cocktail competition is a contest with a twist - challenging bartenders to make a cocktail which showcases a unique characteristic of our New Zealand terrior.

The competition opens today (May 1st) with the cocktail to contain at least 40ml of a Scapegrace product (Scapegrace Classic, Black, Blood Moon, Gold, Vodka or any Scapegrace Single Malt Whisky) and at least one championed ingredient, which represents an allocated region.

Participants in Auckland must use a component highlighting the South Island's West Coast or Fiordland. Wellington entrants have been allocated Nelson Tasman, while Christchurch competitors will work with flavours from the Central Plateau. Queenstown entrants are looking to the Far North for inspiration for their drink.

Scapegrace Product Development & Advocacy Manager Mikey Ball says they were inspired to create the competition as they explored the local flavours of Central Otago, where the brand is building New Zealand’s largest ever distillery.

“The idea of supplying a specific area is to guide people into learning and researching an area of New Zealand they may not have a huge amount of knowledge about,” said Ball.

“This will hopefully be uncharted territory for each entrant, and they’ll find some new ingredients and cultures to play with.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the distinctly New Zealand drinks that are made as we search for New Zealand’s best cocktail maker.”

Regional heats will be held during August to determine the four national finalists who will receive an all expenses paid trip to Central Otago for the final in October. The overall winner will receive $1000 + a trip to Central Otago to judge the competition in 2025.

About Scapegrace Distilling Co.

Scapegrace Distilling Co is New Zealand’s largest independent spirits company, founded in 2014 by brothers in law Daniel McLaughlin and Mark Neal, alongside Richard Bourke

The Scapegrace brand is in 42 markets around the world where it’s known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative flavours which boast a taste of New Zealand's adventurous spirit.

Scapegrace gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition, London 2018. The distinct packaging has also garnered attention, voted best looking gin bottle in the world alongside the new Tanqueray 10 design at the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Scapegrace is currently building New Zealand’s largest ever distillery project on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago. This new spiritual home for the brand will ensure the business keeps up with global demands across its luxury portfolio of Single Malt Whisky, Gin, Vodka and premium RTDs.

