Pead's Growth Continues With New Hire And Promotion

Aotearoa’s leading full-service communications and PR agency, Pead, is delighted to welcome Elizabeth Ellis to the Corporate team and announce the promotion of Jack Spence to Senior Account Manager in the Consumer team.

Elizabeth Ellis and Jack Spence - Pead

Sarah Munnik, Partner of Consumer at Pead, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to our Corporate team and to witness Jack's growth within our Consumer team. They are both incredibly talented members of Pead, dedicated to embodying our agency’s mission of delivering exceptional work.”

Originally from Hawkes Bay, Elizabeth recently returned to New Zealand from the UK with seven years of consumer and corporate PR experience under her belt. She brings international insights and a fresh perspective to Pead's Corporate team, working with a range of clients, including Port of Auckland, Centrix, Up Education and Echo.

Louisa Kraitzick, Partner of Corporate and Digital at Pead, remarks, "We're delighted to add another new role to our Corporate team and have Elizabeth on board. Her expertise in both consumer and corporate PR, coupled with her international experience, aligns well with Pead's commitment to innovation and excellence."

Jack Spence joined Pead's Consumer team in July 2023 and has rapidly advanced to a Senior Account Manager role. He has become an invaluable asset to the team, and his outstanding work and dedication are a testament to his talent and commitment to achieving results for clients.

With a 22-year history of nurturing successful careers, Pead seamlessly combines consumer and corporate PR with cutting-edge digital marketing and creativity. Its recent hire and promotion highlight the agency's ongoing growth and its ability to attract Aotearoa's top talent while continuing to foster remarkable careers.

“Our agency's success is built on the strength of our people, and these team changes are a clear sign of our commitment to nurturing talent and driving innovation. Elizabeth's international lens and Jack's exceptional dedication will continue to elevate our work, ensuring Pead keep delivers business results for our clients," concludes Kraitzick.

