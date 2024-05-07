New GoalsGetter Scheme Answers Call For Better KiwiSaver Diversification With Quality Fund Mix

KiwiSaver members frustrated by too little – or puzzled by too much – choice, now have the opportunity to build and track a personalised, diversified portfolio of quality funds from New Zealand’s leading fund providers, all through a single KiwiSaver Scheme.

The GoalsGetter KiwiSaver Scheme by Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM), which is available through the fund manager’s GoalsGetter investment platform, comprises a diversified mix of 18 high-calibre funds. These funds have been hand-picked by Nikko AM NZ’s experienced team from a range of leading fund managers and include funds from Milford, Harbour, Salt, Pathfinder and Generate alongside Nikko AM’s own funds.

Nikko AM NZ’s Managing Director, Stuart Williams, says that putting a structured, pre-vetted framework around fund choice plays a key role in enabling KiwiSaver members to realise the benefits of diversification.

“Diversification is one of the core fundamentals of successful investing. But achieving the right portfolio settings still requires thorough market knowledge and investment expertise.”

“While we’re not the first KiwiSaver scheme to offer a multi-fund solution, others rely on the individual to understand the options and make their own fund selections from a wide variety of possibilities. This can often lead to poor choices and/or an unbalanced portfolio.”

“By contrast, we’re empowering KiwiSaver members to build a quality portfolio with the confidence that these funds have been carefully vetted by investment experts, including an independent investment consultant. Our inbuilt expert robo-advice functionality can further refine the selection and guide members to the most suitable funds based on their personal objectives and risk preferences.”

Williams says that the scheme has also been designed to assist Financial Advisers to provide robust, cost-effective, tailored solutions for their clients.

“The GoalsGetter KiwiSaver Scheme not only provides Financial Advisers with the ability to deliver a personalised diversified portfolio solution across quality fund managers; our market-leading technology supports a streamlined, fully-digital client experience from onboarding to tracking performance to transacting.”

Nikko AM NZ is part of the global Nikko AM network, which has over US$240 billion in funds under management. Known more for its institutional investment capability, Williams says Nikko AM NZ launched GoalsGetter in 2019 – and made it available to advisers in 2020 – to give retail investors here access to the same expertise trusted by some of the country’s largest institutional investors.

“This evolution of our KiwiSaver Scheme offering under the GoalsGetter brand is very much in line with the GoalsGetter philosophy of connecting individual investors, either directly or through their Financial Adviser, with expert strategies tailored to their savings ambition.”

