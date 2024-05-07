Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ-UAE Free Trade On The Table

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: Business NZ

ExportNZ supports free trade negotiations between New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Executive Director Joshua Tan says a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UAE will grow New Zealand's trade relationship in the region.

"The UAE is an emerging market for Kiwi exporters and an FTA would be an excellent gateway for New Zealand businesses wanting to enter markets in the Gulf States and beyond.

"These negotiations are an opportunity to grow our country's exports, in particular our dairy, red meat, seafood, horticulture, high-value foods, and agritech sectors.

Tan says investors from the UAE should also be given the same rights as investors from other free trade partners.

"New Zealand needs more foreign direct investment to help grow its export sector, including investment into businesses to increase capacity and capability, as well as the infrastructure to access supply chains both to and from overseas markets.

"ExportNZ expects to see a high-quality, ambitious agreement, and we look forward to doing our part to ensure we can achieve the best outcomes for exporters across the board."

© Scoop Media

