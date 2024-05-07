Supporting Your Growth: Introducing The New BDM Team

In an exciting move for both existing franchisees and potential clients, Premium Clean New Zealand is delighted to announce the establishment of our new Business Development Management (BDM) team. This strategic formation marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery and expand our reach across key regions in New Zealand.

Meet the Team

Our new BDM team comprises a dynamic group of professionals, each bringing a unique set of skills and regional focus to our company:

Elmarie Mostert (Hamilton) - Elmarie is set to spearhead efforts in securing new franchises and conducting client inspections within the Hamilton area. Her expertise and local knowledge are invaluable in fostering business growth and ensuring high service standards.

Marcus White (Christchurch) - In Christchurch, Marcus will focus on acquiring new quotes, generating client leads, and securing commercial contracts. His proactive approach is expected to open new avenues for market penetration and enhance client engagement.

Sravan Kumar (Wellington) - Operating from the capital city, Wellington, Sravan's role will drive franchise growth and unlock new client opportunities. His strategic insights are geared towards strengthening our presence in this vibrant market.

Muzammil Hirji and Ishrat Vahora (Auckland) - Supporting our largest market, Muzammil and Ishrat will work closely with Auckland franchisees. Their responsibilities include negotiating with potential clients, securing new leads, and facilitating a smooth onboarding process for successful deals. Ishrat will also lead the onboarding team to ensure a seamless transition for new frontline staff once deals are finalized.

Expanding Horizons

The formation of the BDM team is part of Premium Clean’s commitment to growing the business and enhancing the support structures essential for the success of our franchisees. This initiative aims to ensure that all our new or existing partners receive the highest level of backing to thrive in a competitive environment.

What This Means for You

For our clients and franchisees, introducing the BDM team means enhanced service quality, increased responsiveness, and a more personalized approach to meeting your needs. From securing more inspections to negotiating client deals, our team is equipped to support you at every step of your journey with Premium Clean.

By investing in dedicated regional development managers, Premium Clean underscores its commitment to being at the forefront of the cleaning industry, providing unmatched opportunities and services that meet the needs of modern businesses and residential clients alike.

Stay tuned to our news page for updates and stories of how our BDM team is making a difference in communities across New Zealand.

For inquiries about our services or to connect with the BDM team, please visit our contact page or call us at Premium Clean New Zealand.

