Premium Clean New Zealand Implements New Policies To Strengthen Sustainability, Employee Wellbeing And Ethical Practices

Premium Clean New Zealand is proud to announce a series of new policy updates this month, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability, employee welfare, and maintaining high ethical standards. These initiatives significantly advance in aligning with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, enhancing health and safety standards, protecting whistleblowers, and ensuring data privacy.

New ESG Policy: A Commitment to Sustainability and Ethics

Premium Clean has unveiled an updated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Policy emphasising sustainable operational practices. "Our objective extends beyond providing exemplary cleaning services; we aim to positively impact the environment and our communities," stated Shirley Kohli, General Manager of Premium Clean New Zealand.

Key Enhancements of the ESG Policy Include:

Environmental Responsibility: Introducing eco-friendly cleaning products, advanced waste reduction, and energy-saving measures.

Introducing eco-friendly cleaning products, advanced waste reduction, and energy-saving measures. Social Responsibility: Ensuring safe work environments, fair wages, and active community involvement.

Ensuring safe work environments, fair wages, and active community involvement. Governance: Strict adherence to ethical standards and compliance with all pertinent New Zealand regulations.

Further, the company has adopted measures such as utilising fuel-efficient vehicles, promoting daytime cleaning to minimise energy consumption, and continual enhancements in sustainable procurement practices.

Strengthened Work Health and Wellbeing Initiatives

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Understanding the critical role of employee welfare, Premium Clean has also strengthened its Work Health and Wellbeing Statement. This policy is aligned with the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015, ensuring a healthy workplace environment. "We are fully committed to our employees' physical and mental well-being," Kohli added.

The policy highlights include:

Effective management of health and safety risks.

Provision of resources supporting physical and mental health.

Cultivation of a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

Ethical Conduct and Whistleblower Protection

In its pursuit of high integrity and transparency, Premium Clean has updated its Ethical Conduct and Whistleblower Policy. This revision includes comprehensive procedures for reporting unethical behaviour, with strong protections to ensure whistleblowers can come forward without fear of reprisal.

Enhanced Data Privacy Measures

In alignment with the New Zealand Privacy Act 2020, Premium Clean's new Data Privacy Policy details robust protections for the personal data of customers and employees, covering data collection, usage, disclosure, and security measures to prevent unauthorised access.

Conclusion

These updated policies reflect Premium Clean New Zealand’s dedication to setting a standard in the cleaning industry, focusing on environmental sustainability, employee wellbeing, and ethical governance. "With these initiatives, we are not just cleaning spaces; we are caring for people and the planet," Kohli concluded.

© Scoop Media

