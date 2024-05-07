FTN Motion Releases Streetdog80, Launches First Australasian Production Run

FTN Motion is releasing the next evolution of the Streetdog - the Streetdog80 - as it gears up for its first Australasian production run from the company’s brand-new Hamilton factory.

The Streetdog80 will be available towards the end of 2024. It has a top speed of 80km/h and a real-life range of up to 80km. Like the original moped-class Streetdog, it also features 30 litres of lockable storage, a touch-screen display, alarm-activated wheel lock, regenerative braking, and a proprietary LG 21700 lithium-ion battery. Designed to connect with the suburbs and areas beyond the city centres, it will require riders to hold a motorcycle license.

Michel Roncara, FTN’s General Manager, says there’s already strong interest from both sides of the Tasman in the next evolution of the Streetdog.

FTN Motion Founders Luke Sinclair, Kendall Britow and Saskia Thornton. Photo credit: Alastair McKenzie

“Since the beginning of FTN Motion, people have asked us if a faster Streetdog was on the cards. Over the last 12 months, we’ve been developing the new Streetdog80 to meet customer demand. We were stoked to see buyers from Aotearoa and Australia lining up to secure the first Streetdog80s as soon as we opened the reservation list.

“Our team has been putting the bike through its paces in Wellington - our original test zone given the city's ruggedness - and it’s ticking all the boxes. We can’t wait for it to be on the road,” he says.

FTN Motion's co-founder, Luke Sinclair says the Streetdog80 also marks other milestones for the company: the first production run from its new purpose-built Hamilton base and the first for Australasian customers.

“We took the Streetdog to Sydney and Melbourne towards the end of 2023 and had an incredible response from our roadshow and test rides. Congestion and parking are massive problems in most main centres. The typical daily commute is around 15km with a single person in a car. The rush of orders for the Streetdog80 that have come through since the launch shows people are keen for something different.

“Moving our manufacturing to Hamilton was an essential step in our journey to scale production, particularly as we enter Australia. I can’t wait to see our new factory humming as we build and deliver the Streetdog80 to riders on both sides of the Tasman,” he says.

The Streetdog80 has an estimated price of $14,500, is built to order in Hamilton and is fully customisable. You can find out more about the motorcycle and reserve yours here. Riders will need a motorcycle license to ride the Streetdog80, unlike the original Streetdog, which has a top speed of 50k per hour.

About FTN Motion

FTN Motion is on a mission to change how the world commutes with its electric motorcycles, which combine performance, design, and world-class innovation. Founded in New Zealand in 2020, founders Luke Sinclair, Kendall Bristow, and Saskia Thornton developed the original Streetdog motorcycle. Different by design, it pairs a unique, classic motorbike feel with purposefully minimalist yet cutting-edge technology and layout, delivering an exhilarating and uncomplicated riding experience.

Designed and built in New Zealand in limited batches using premium components the classic Streetdog has a top speed of 50km per hour and can be ridden on a car license. The Streetdog80 has a top speed of 80km per hour and requires riders to have a motorcycle license. Both bikes come with 30L of lockable storage and a removable battery that can be charged anywhere there’s a power socket.

