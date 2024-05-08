LIA Announces FBI TALENT CO. As A Sponsor For A LIA Jury And Creative LIAisons Lunch During Their Onsite Programme

(7 May 2024)

FBI TALENT CO. is joining a stable of like-minded companies in sponsoring and supporting the 2024 Creative LIAisons programme that takes place from September 30th through October 4th. LIA welcomes and funds a global contingent of approximately 125 emerging talents to Las Vegas for this educational initiative, that runs concurrently with LIA judging. This programme includes speaker sessions, panel discussions, workshops, a networking party and the invaluable opportunity to observe statue discussions live in the jury room.

“The LIAisons programme is a unique and amazing initiative. It is such a rare and potentially career-defining opportunity for emerging talent to listen, learn and network with some of the best creative leaders in the industry. I’m looking forward to seeing it all first-hand this year in Las Vegas,” says Kara Taylor, Managing Director (USA) at FBI TALENT CO.

With its mission to develop, educate, inspire and nurture emerging talent, the LIAisons programme aligns with how FBI TALENT CO. approaches their business of connecting world-class talent with creative companies globally. Based out of the USA and Australian markets, they are a talent company that builds and nurtures long-term relationships with creative professionals and the businesses that need them.

“At FBI, we’re not just a creative recruitment firm; we’ve always had a focus on career development and management. We pride ourselves on being there for the talent we represent; whether as advisors, mentors or generally to help guide talent throughout their career. So, we are thrilled to be a sponsor for such a great initiative, Creative LIAisons,” adds Michael Kean, CEO at FBI TALENT CO.

Originally focused on the Creative side of the industry, FBI TALENT CO. has evolved to meet the needs of an ever-changing marketplace over the past 30 years. Today, their global network of Talent Managers covers Creative, Creative Services, Design and Digital disciplines. Their success stems from the core belief that people and partnerships are more important than sales.

“This ethos permeates everything we do and it’s the reason people trust us with some of the biggest decisions they’ll ever make. Every member of our team is a specialist in their field, bringing deep knowledge and understanding of the industry to our work,” says Georgie McMaster, Creative Talent Director at FBI TALENT CO.

