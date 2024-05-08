Boomi Announces 2024 Partner Award Winners

Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, announced today the winners of its 2024 Partner Awards, recognised at the 2024 Boomi Partner Summit held in Denver, Colorado. These awards recognise innovative partners who successfully leverage their Boomi relationship to accelerate business outcomes for customers.

Winners were selected based on how they used the breadth of the Boomi platform to enable creativity and innovation, scope and complexity, and environmental or social impact.

"As frontrunners in the domain of IT and digital advancement, we are delighted to extend our appreciation to our esteemed partners for their invaluable contributions to the success of our mutual customers,” said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. “Their dedication and efforts play a pivotal role in optimising operational efficiencies and leveraging automation to confront the dynamic challenges of contemporary business landscapes."

This year’s winners by category include:

Global Partner of the Year: Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited APJ Partner of the Year: Atturra

Atturra Americas Partner of the Year: RSM US LLP

RSM US LLP EMEA Partner of the Year: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation OEM Partner of the Year: UKG Inc.

UKG Inc. ISV Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Technology Partner of the Year : Solace Corporation

: Solace Corporation Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: Thru Inc.

Boomi offers end-to-end intelligent automation solutions that enable modern, digital organisations to accelerate business outcomes. The company serves more than 20,000 customers, has a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for ten consecutive years, has been named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Integration Platforms As A Service, Q3 2023, and positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Integration Software and Services (iPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment. Named one of the Top 100 Software Companies of 2023 by The Software Report, Boomi is also a Gold Stevie® winner in the American Business Awards.

To learn more about Boomi’s partner program, or to find a partner from Boomi’s global ecosystem, visit https://boomi.com/partners/.

About Boomi

Boomi powers the future of business with intelligent integration and automation. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi celebrates more than 20,000 global customers and a worldwide network of 800 partners. Organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to connect their applications, data, and people to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit boomi.com.

