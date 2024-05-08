Whitianga Waterways: Redefining Coastal Living On The Coromandel Peninsula

Nestled along the picturesque Coromandel shoreline, Whitianga Waterways stands as a testament to premier canal living. Developed by Hopper Developments, the thriving coastal community promises a unique, unparalleled experience, seamlessly blending land and sea for residents seeking the quintessential Kiwi lifestyle.

As the most expansive canal project undertaken by Hopper Developments, Whitianga Waterways offers a diverse range of property options to cater to every homeowner's desires. Waterfront sections grant exclusive access to private jetties, offering secure vessel berthing and year-round boating activities.

"Residents can indulge in aquatic adventures, leisurely strolls, or simply unwind at the waterfront café, soaking in the tranquil ambiance” says Hopper Sales and Marketing Manager Shana Hopper McCully.

Despite the luxurious amenities and waterfront setting, the area remains accessible to a wide range of buyers, with waterfront homes available for less than $2 million.

With the road to Whitianga now reopened, the town is also easily accessed from upper North Island hubs, and a two-and-a-half hour drive or 30 minute flight from Auckland.

“The closure of State Highway 25 was detrimental to the local economy, Whitianga locals and regular visitors. We are absolutely thrilled to see it open again, and see the community start coming to life.”

Whitianga Waterways required meticulous planning and collaboration, including rerouting the state highway, extending the airfield for anticipated aerial services, and improving crucial infrastructure such as sewage and water systems.

The introduction of a purpose-built medical centre, kiwi favourite Hunting and Fishing, and waterfront cafe Baskers inside Dockside Retail all further enhance the appeal of the development and the growing area as a vibrant and self-contained community.

“Our retail and commercial journey in Whitianga began a few years after the initial stages, when we secured retail giants; The Warehouse, Placemakers and Countdown.”

“It’s been wonderful to keep expanding on that retail and commercial offering to meet the growing needs of the population.”

With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Hopper Developments was behind the renowned Pauanui Waterways, and owner Leigh Hopper was captivated by Whitianga’s potential during numerous aerial journeys over its construction.

“We’re continually planning and strategising on what we can do to add value to Whitianga. My father Leigh retired there four years ago, and views it as one of the best destinations in the world.” says Hopper McCully.

Both the Pauanui and Whitianga Waterways projects were no small feat, representing over 30 years of meticulous planning and execution to create communities that are not only attractive, but also lay the foundation for continued growth.

“There’s plenty more to come, we’ve recently been granted resource consent for a marine precinct, which will see marina-style waterfront living, as well as the possibility for expansion of marine commercial and retail facilities.”

“We’re also developing plans to deliver a more affordable property option to Whitianga.”

With a blend of elegance, comfort, and convenience, Whitianga Waterways epitomises the essence of modern coastal living.

