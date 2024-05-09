Kordia Broadcasting Free To Air Trackside Channels

Kordia is pleased to be partnering with Entain, the operators of Trackside, to broadcast two channels over Kordia’s DTT free to air network in New Zealand.

After several year’s hiatus from free to air TV, Kiwi racing fans can now access live racing, betting and odds information as well as popular programmes such as The Box Seat and Weigh In via UHF TV, with Trackside 1 and Trackside 2 now broadcasting in High Definition on Freeview 23 and 24 respectively.

“Trackside has been part of the New Zealand broadcasting landscape since 1992 and alongside a refresh of the channels that Kiwi racing fans love and know, we’re making Trackside 1 and Trackside 2 more accessible via free to air broadcasting,” says Christopher Haigh, Chief Media Officer at Entain.

“We’re looking forward to supporting Trackside with the expansion of their channels to a wider audience, by taking care of their DTT broadcasting needs,” says Dean Brain, Head of Media at Kordia.

Dean Brain, Head of Media at Kordia (Photo: Supplied)

“DTT is still one of the most common ways for New Zealanders to access free television with an estimated 1.9 million viewers, and Kordia’s network ensures that high quality content is delivered reliably across the country, particularly for rural audiences.”

The return to free to air comes as part of a refresh to the Trackside channels, giving racing fans a complete new look and feel, and enhanced coverage of all three racing codes.

“These are the first major changes to Trackside’s look and feel since 2014, and we’re putting the racing animal at the front and centre of these changes,” says Haigh.

“Our new look has more space for live racing vision to be displayed, while still providing viewers with the key betting information they need.”

Kordia currently provides a range of broadcasting services to media companies, via its DTT network and infrastructure across the country. The agreement will see more New Zealanders able to tune in to digital quality, free-to-air TV racing without the need for a broadband connection.

