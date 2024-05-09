Go Bus Launches $10,000 Fund For Community Groups Looking To Make A Positive Difference In Ōtepoti Dunedin

Marking 10 years of proudly providing bus services to our community, Go Bus has launched a $10,000 Dunedin Community Sponsorship Fund and is inviting local community groups to apply online to access their share.

Go Bus Chief Operating Officer, Ben Barlow, says the fund is designed to support those who are already doing great things in the community, giving them the financial backing to make a significant impact through their initiatives.

“As a bus operator we take great pride in helping people get to where they want to,” says Barlow.

“We know from working with schools and communities here that there are many individuals and groups who are passionate about making Ōtepoti Dunedin an even better place to live but lack the funding to do so. Therefore, whether it’s for arts, education or social or environmental causes, we want to help them on their journey by enabling them to access the resources they need to make a positive difference.”

“If this sounds like you, or your group, we’d love to hear from you!”

Applications for the Go Bus Community Fund can be submitted online until 21 June at gobus.co.nz/communityfund. Advertising around the city and online will also feature a QR code that will connect directly to the application page.

