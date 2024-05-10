Seafood New Zealand Announces Change Of CEO

Dr Jeremy Helson

Industry representative body Seafood New Zealand is announcing a change of CEO as it says goodbye to its leader of four years, Dr Jeremy Helson.

Dr Helson is stepping away from his role to a new position at Australian marine consulting firm MRAG Asia Pacific, based in Brisbane. His departure means he is withdrawing from the CEO selection process currently underway at Seafood New Zealand.

Seafood New Zealand Board Chair Greg Gent says Jeremy’s contribution to the New Zealand industry has been substantial.

“Jeremy has been a dedicated and passionate contributor. I would like to thank him for being the inaugural CEO of the revamped industry body and its predecessor and we are pleased that he is staying in the industry.

“We trust that he will stay in touch with his many friends in seafood on this side of the Tasman and we are pleased that his new role will give him some capacity to continue the Ministerial Forum work that is currently underway. That work is vital to the future of New Zealand seafood.”

The process to find a new CEO for Seafood New Zealand is progressing well and is expected to be concluded soon. Dr Helson will continue in the role until mid-June to assist with a smooth transition.

