Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Seafood New Zealand Announces Change Of CEO

Friday, 10 May 2024, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Seafood New Zealand

Dr Jeremy Helson

Industry representative body Seafood New Zealand is announcing a change of CEO as it says goodbye to its leader of four years, Dr Jeremy Helson.

Dr Helson is stepping away from his role to a new position at Australian marine consulting firm MRAG Asia Pacific, based in Brisbane. His departure means he is withdrawing from the CEO selection process currently underway at Seafood New Zealand.

Seafood New Zealand Board Chair Greg Gent says Jeremy’s contribution to the New Zealand industry has been substantial.

“Jeremy has been a dedicated and passionate contributor. I would like to thank him for being the inaugural CEO of the revamped industry body and its predecessor and we are pleased that he is staying in the industry.

“We trust that he will stay in touch with his many friends in seafood on this side of the Tasman and we are pleased that his new role will give him some capacity to continue the Ministerial Forum work that is currently underway. That work is vital to the future of New Zealand seafood.”

The process to find a new CEO for Seafood New Zealand is progressing well and is expected to be concluded soon. Dr Helson will continue in the role until mid-June to assist with a smooth transition.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Seafood New Zealand

Seafood New Zealand

Seafood New Zealand’s primarily focus is deepwater and inshore wild capture fisheries, but works closely with other sectors to ensure a thriving and sustainable seafood sector that is valued by New Zealanders and our trading partners.

New Zealand's seafood industry plays a key role in the country's economy, contributing around $2 billion in export earnings and employing more than 16,500 people, who provide New Zealand and the world with high quality, nutritious and great tasting seafood.

The seafood industry is committed to providing high quality careers in local communities through our sustainable and innovative provision of safe seafood.

Contact Seafood New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 