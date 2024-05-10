Business Summit - Navigating Today's China

The China Business Summit 2024, hosted by NZINC. and Auckland Business Chamber, is gearing up to be the pivotal forum for dissecting and enhancing New Zealand-China relations.

“With two-way trade hitting nearly NZ$38 billion last year, despite the impact of lessened consumer confidence in China, China’s significance as a trading partner remains pronounced, representing close to 22% of New Zealand’s total exports, says Summit Co-Chair, Fran O’Sullivan”.

“The summit’s agenda is focused on unravelling the driving forces behind this robust partnership, notably China’s expanding middle class, their demand for high-quality goods and services and the importance of ‘value capture’ for New Zealand businesses within the context of complex geopolitics and consumer confidence that influence trade and commerce."

"Despite not seeing double-digit growth, China's economy grows at the scale of Indonesia each year, presenting untapped potential for New Zealand businesses. More importantly, the message is clear - China is open for business and eager to explore new opportunities with New Zealand, says Summit Co-Chair, Simon Bridges”.

New Zealand Prime Minister, Rt Hon Christopher Luxon and China’s Ambassador to New Zealand, HE Wang Xiaolong headline the summit along with leaders from the business and political world including, Minister of Trade, Hon Todd McClay, President of the Centre for China and Globalisation, Dr Henry Wang, China Chamber of Commerce New Zealand Chair, Jun Qi, and CEO of the New Zealand Story, David Downs. Business presentations from BYD and Les Mills among others will also be featured.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"The 10th China Business Summit marks a significant milestone, especially with a new government in place. It offers an unprecedented opportunity for delegates to engage in thought-provoking conversations that will undoubtedly inform New Zealand’s relationship with China and other global markets," says O’Sullivan.

"The summit will address key issues that are shaping New Zealand’s strategic direction, including the government's bold goal to double New Zealand’s exports by value within a decade and the implications of major exporters expanding their footprints into other fast-growing, albeit smaller, markets alongside China."

China Business Summit 2024 will convene New Zealand’s leading businesses, politicians, leaders from both New Zealand and Chinese business communities, commentators, officials, and international experts.

NOTES

The Summit will be held on Monday, 20 May 2024 at the Cordis Auckland. More information about the summit’s programme and featured speakers can be found here.

© Scoop Media

