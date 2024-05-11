Transpower Managing Risks To Power System From Solar Storm

Transpower is aware of a G4 geomagnetic storm that is likely to affect Earth this weekend as a result of significant solar activity producing a coronal mass injection.

More information is available on the websites of space weather prediction centres in Australia and USA:

https://www.sws.bom.gov.au/

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/

G4 level events are rare, with only three having been observed this solar cycle since December 2019.

As part of its contingency plan for geomagnetic storms, Transpower is removing some transmission lines from service across the South Island as a precaution to prevent damage to equipment. This has been done in a way to avoid impact on consumers’ electricity supply.

In order to do this, a grid emergency notice was issued.

At this stage Transpower does not anticipate any impact on New Zealand’s electricity supply to consumers.

Transpower will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as required.

