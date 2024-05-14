Stitch Recognised As One Of Tealium's Primary Certified Strategic Deployment Partners In New Zealand

This recognition solidifies Stitch's position as a leader in the customer data platform (CDP) space and highlights the company's unique approach to helping brands navigate the evolving digital landscape.

Stitch consultancy is proud to announce that it has been named as one of Tealium's primary certified deployment and strategic delivery partners in New Zealand.

In an era marked by the deprecation of third-party cookies, looming privacy legislation, and a recessionary environment, CDPs have become more critical than ever for businesses looking to extract maximum value from their first-party data and advertising investments. Stitch's expertise in blending advertising, marketing technology, and customer data infrastructure allows brands to realise better user experiences and business outcomes.

"The digital landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, and brands need to adapt quickly to stay ahead," said Adnan Khan, Managing Partner at Stitch. "Our partnership with Tealium enables us to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that help navigate the cookie apocalypse, leverage the power of first-party data, ensuring they can continue to deliver personalised experiences while respecting consumer privacy."

Stitch's track record of successfully implementing complex Tealium CDPs deployments for leading New Zealand brands, such as Tourism New Zealand, Mr Apple (Scales Corporation), Real NZ, Cardrona, and Treble Cone, has demonstrated the company's ability to drive results in a rapidly changing environment. By utilising server-side conversion APIs that don't rely on cookies, Stitch helps brands maximise the value of their advertising spend and optimise their marketing investments.

"Stitch's customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with Tealium's mission to help businesses connect, unify, and activate customer data," said Aaron Senden,

Country Manager, NZ at Tealium. "We are thrilled to have Stitch as our preferred partner in New Zealand and look forward to working together to empower brands with the tools they need to succeed in a cookie-less, privacy-first world."

As the digital ecosystem continues to evolve, Stitch remains committed to helping brands harness the power of their first-party data to create meaningful connections with customers and drive long-term growth.

