Seafood New Zealand Announces Former Diplomat Lisa Futschek As CEO

The Board of industry representative body Seafood New Zealand has appointed experienced diplomat and business leader Lisa Futschek as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Lisa Futschek, newly appointed CEO of Seafood New Zealand. Photo/Supplied

Lisa’s former roles include GM International for Education New Zealand, Deputy Head of Mission at the New Zealand Embassy in Berlin, and First Secretary and Consul at the New Zealand Embassy in Santiago.

Board Chair Greg Gent says Lisa stood out as a candidate with exceptional people, negotiation and influence skills and experience.

“As well as her background in diplomacy, Lisa is no stranger to New Zealand’s fishing industry. She has been a voice for our fishing industry in her previous roles as part of various negotiating and working groups, including being Chair of an APEC Fisheries Working Group initiative.

“The Board believes Lisa brings the skills our industry needs to secure a strong future. She brings something different to the role, with her extensive international experience, and we are confident she will be the sort of people leader who can fully utilise the strong technical skills we already have across the wider seafood industry.”

Lisa says she is looking forward to working with an industry which she has championed in the past.

“I am excited to be part of the sector and look forward to working with the staff and members of Seafood New Zealand plus the many fishers, processors and others who bring our seafood to the world. The sector is a critically important contributor to New Zealand’s economic wellbeing and the wellbeing of the many communities in regional New Zealand which rely on the presence of our fishers and the work they bring.”

Lisa will be replacing Dr Jeremy Helson who is moving to a new position at Australian marine consulting firm MRAG Asia Pacific, based in Brisbane.

Jeremy will continue in the role until mid-June to assist Lisa and the wider team with a smooth transition.

