Prime Video Content Update After First-Ever Upfront Presentation In New York City Today
Amazon presented their first-ever Upfront presentation today in New York City today, showcasing the breadth and depth of Prime Video with help from some of the most acclaimed talent across film, television, music and sport.
Appearing on stage along with Amazon executives, Will Ferrell, Jake Gyllenhaal, Reese Witherspoon, Aldis Hodge, Roger Federer, Alan Ritchson, Alicia Keys, Hannah Waddingham, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer, Octavia Spencer, and The Summer I Turned Pretty stars, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and author/creator Jenny Han.
AT A GLANCE:
- Prime Video announced it has ordered the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.
- A Road House sequel (untitled) is in the works with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role.
- Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set as writer and executive producer for a new Tomb Raider series.
- Academy-Award-winning actor, Nicholas Cage is set to star in Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man, Noir.
- New seasons have been ordered for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Boys, Fallout, Cross and The Summer I Turned Pretty.
- A feature-length documentary chronicling the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s professional tennis career, Federer: Twelve Final Days, will launch June 24 on Prime Video.
AMAZON MGM STUDIOS AND PRIME VIDEO CONTENT ANNOUNCEMENTS:
- Elle:
Prime Video has ordered the Legally Blonde prequel series
Elle from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Creator
Laura Kitrell (High School, Insecure) is set as showrunner,
with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren
Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt serving as executive
producers.
- Untitled
Road House sequel: Amazon MGM
Studios confirmed that a Road House sequel is in the works
with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role as Dalton. Plot
details are being kept under wraps for the sequel. The
studio also announced that Road House has attracted nearly
80 million worldwide viewers to
date.
- Noir:
MGM+ and Prime Video have ordered Noir, a live-action series
based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Academy
Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to star in the
series. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer is set to
direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Oren
Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners and
executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the
series with the Academy Award-winning team behind
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher
Miller, and Amy Pascal, who will also serve as executive
producers.
- Tomb
Raider: Prime Video has ordered a Tomb Raider
series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge set as writer and executive
producer. The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider
video game franchise, which follows the adventures of
world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. The
project comes as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and
Amazon MGM Studios, originating through dj2’s first-look
deal with the studio, to develop additional Tomb Raider
stories into series and films. Tomb Raider will premiere
exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and
territories worldwide.
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith: The critically acclaimed television series Mr. & Mrs. Smith has been renewed for a second season. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, the series is a reimagining of the 2005 film.
- Cross: Cross has been
renewed for a second season. From Paramount Television
Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a complex,
twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by Ben Watkins,
based upon the characters from James Patterson’s
best-selling Alex Cross book series. Joining the Season Two
cast are Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason.
The first season of Cross will premiere later this year
exclusively on Prime
Video.
- The
Boys: The Emmy-winning hit drama series The
Boys, has been ordered for a fifth season. The Boys will
premiere its diabolical fourth season on June 13, 2024, with
three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending
with the epic season finale on Thursday, July
18.
- Pop Culture
Jeopardy! Prime Video has ordered Pop
Culture Jeopardy! from Sony Pictures Television. This
collaboration marks the first time that the SPT Game Show
Division will expand the Jeopardy! franchise into streaming,
creating a new extension series exclusively for Prime
Video’s global audience.
- The
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power:
Attendees were transported back to Middle-earth with a first
look at the upcoming second season of the hit series. The
series’ first season was an unprecedented global success
and one of the top original series for Prime Video, viewed
by more than 100 million people worldwide, and driving more
Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any
other previous content to date. Teaser
available here.
- Wish List
Games, Buy it Now, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?
Prime Video announced it has a new unscripted
series Buy It Now hosted by JB Smoove on the way,
joining the holiday event Wish List Games hosted by
Nick Cannon. Prime Video also revealed the celebrity
classmates set to appear on Are You Smarter Than a
Celebrity? hosted by three-time Super Bowl champion
Travis Kelce.
- You’re
Cordially Invited: The teaser trailer and first
look at Prime Video’s upcoming comedy film, starring Reese
Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, were unveiled. Teaser
available here.
- The Summer
I Turned Pretty: Season Three of the
generation-defining phenomenon from writer, creator, and
showrunner Jenny Han will debut in Summer 2025 and be
supersized at 11
episodes.
- Fallout:
The hit series has been viewed by a global audience of
nearly 80 million since its debut April 10. Fallout is a
collaboration with Bethesda Games, Kilter Films’ Jonah
Nolan and Lisa Joy, and creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and
Graham Wagner.
- The Idea of
You: Directed by Michael Showalter and starring
Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the film has attracted
nearly 50 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video over its
first two weekends, becoming Amazon MGM Studios’
most-watched romantic comedy debut
ever.
- Federer: 12 Final
Days: Prime Video announced a June 20 premiere
date and released a teaser trailer for Federer: Twelve
Final Days, a feature-length documentary chronicling the
final 12 days of Roger Federer’s professional tennis
career.
- Sports documentaries: Prime Video greenlit four new sports documentaries, including a four-part documentary on NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Sr.; a four-part series chronicling the history of the Madden video game franchise; an anthology series about the most epic Game 7s throughout sports history; and a true-crime documentary about ChiefsAholic, the notorious Kansas City Chiefs superfan and serial bank robber.
Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios: “We’re investing in global sensations that serve the biggest audiences and aim to entertain and captivate our viewers with bold original films and series. From movies to series, from MrBeast to Middle Earth, from roadhouse brawls to teenage dreams, Prime Video delivers the best-in-class entertainment to tens of millions of customers worldwide.”
Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios: “No other streaming service can reach the number of customers with premium entertainment that we can. And our audience is not just a number on a page. They're highly engaged viewers who are passionate about the deep and broad selection of programming we deliver including live sports, series, and films.”