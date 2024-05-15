Prime Video Content Update After First-Ever Upfront Presentation In New York City Today

Amazon presented their first-ever Upfront presentation today in New York City today, showcasing the breadth and depth of Prime Video with help from some of the most acclaimed talent across film, television, music and sport.

Appearing on stage along with Amazon executives, Will Ferrell, Jake Gyllenhaal, Reese Witherspoon, Aldis Hodge, Roger Federer, Alan Ritchson, Alicia Keys, Hannah Waddingham, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer, Octavia Spencer, and The Summer I Turned Pretty stars, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and author/creator Jenny Han.

AT A GLANCE:

AMAZON MGM STUDIOS AND PRIME VIDEO CONTENT ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Elle : Prime Video has ordered the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Creator Laura Kitrell (High School, Insecure) is set as showrunner, with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt serving as executive producers.



: Prime Video has ordered the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Creator Laura Kitrell (High School, Insecure) is set as showrunner, with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, and Marc Platt serving as executive producers. Untitled Road House sequel : Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that a Road House sequel is in the works with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role as Dalton. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the sequel. The studio also announced that Road House has attracted nearly 80 million worldwide viewers to date.



: Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that a Road House sequel is in the works with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role as Dalton. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the sequel. The studio also announced that Road House has attracted nearly 80 million worldwide viewers to date. Noir : MGM+ and Prime Video have ordered Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to star in the series. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who will also serve as executive producers.



: MGM+ and Prime Video have ordered Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to star in the series. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who will also serve as executive producers. Tomb Raider : Prime Video has ordered a Tomb Raider series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge set as writer and executive producer. The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. The project comes as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios, originating through dj2’s first-look deal with the studio, to develop additional Tomb Raider stories into series and films. Tomb Raider will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.



: Prime Video has ordered a Tomb Raider series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge set as writer and executive producer. The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. The project comes as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios, originating through dj2’s first-look deal with the studio, to develop additional Tomb Raider stories into series and films. Tomb Raider will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Mr. & Mrs. Smith : The critically acclaimed television series Mr. & Mrs. Smith has been renewed for a second season. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, the series is a reimagining of the 2005 film.

: The critically acclaimed television series Mr. & Mrs. Smith has been renewed for a second season. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, the series is a reimagining of the 2005 film. Cross: Cross has been renewed for a second season. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. Joining the Season Two cast are Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason. The first season of Cross will premiere later this year exclusively on Prime Video.



Cross has been renewed for a second season. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. Joining the Season Two cast are Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason. The first season of Cross will premiere later this year exclusively on Prime Video. The Boys : The Emmy-winning hit drama series The Boys , has been ordered for a fifth season. The Boys will premiere its diabolical fourth season on June 13, 2024, with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18.



: The Emmy-winning hit drama series , has been ordered for a fifth season. The Boys will premiere its diabolical fourth season on June 13, 2024, with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18. Pop Culture Jeopardy! Prime Video has ordered Pop Culture Jeopardy! from Sony Pictures Television. This collaboration marks the first time that the SPT Game Show Division will expand the Jeopardy! franchise into streaming, creating a new extension series exclusively for Prime Video’s global audience.



Prime Video has ordered from Sony Pictures Television. This collaboration marks the first time that the SPT Game Show Division will expand the Jeopardy! franchise into streaming, creating a new extension series exclusively for Prime Video’s global audience. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Attendees were transported back to Middle-earth with a first look at the upcoming second season of the hit series. The series’ first season was an unprecedented global success and one of the top original series for Prime Video, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, and driving more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content to date. Teaser available here.



Attendees were transported back to Middle-earth with a first look at the upcoming second season of the hit series. The series’ first season was an unprecedented global success and one of the top original series for Prime Video, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, and driving more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content to date. Teaser available here. Wish List Games, Buy it Now, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Prime Video announced it has a new unscripted series Buy It Now hosted by JB Smoove on the way, joining the holiday event Wish List Games hosted by Nick Cannon. Prime Video also revealed the celebrity classmates set to appear on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? hosted by three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.



Prime Video announced it has a new unscripted series hosted by JB Smoove on the way, joining the holiday event hosted by Nick Cannon. Prime Video also revealed the celebrity classmates set to appear on hosted by three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce. You’re Cordially Invited : The teaser trailer and first look at Prime Video’s upcoming comedy film, starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, were unveiled. Teaser available here.



: The teaser trailer and first look at Prime Video’s upcoming comedy film, starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, were unveiled. Teaser available here. The Summer I Turned Pretty : Season Three of the generation-defining phenomenon from writer, creator, and showrunner Jenny Han will debut in Summer 2025 and be supersized at 11 episodes.



: Season Three of the generation-defining phenomenon from writer, creator, and showrunner Jenny Han will debut in Summer 2025 and be supersized at 11 episodes. Fallout: The hit series has been viewed by a global audience of nearly 80 million since its debut April 10. Fallout is a collaboration with Bethesda Games, Kilter Films’ Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy, and creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.



The hit series has been viewed by a global audience of nearly 80 million since its debut April 10. Fallout is a collaboration with Bethesda Games, Kilter Films’ Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy, and creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. The Idea of You : Directed by Michael Showalter and starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the film has attracted nearly 50 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video over its first two weekends, becoming Amazon MGM Studios’ most-watched romantic comedy debut ever.



: Directed by Michael Showalter and starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the film has attracted nearly 50 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video over its first two weekends, becoming Amazon MGM Studios’ most-watched romantic comedy debut ever. Federer: 12 Final Days: Prime Video announced a June 20 premiere date and released a teaser trailer for Federer: Twelve Final Days , a feature-length documentary chronicling the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s professional tennis career.



Prime Video announced a June 20 premiere date and released a teaser trailer for , a feature-length documentary chronicling the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s professional tennis career. Sports documentaries: Prime Video greenlit four new sports documentaries, including a four-part documentary on NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Sr.; a four-part series chronicling the history of the Madden video game franchise; an anthology series about the most epic Game 7s throughout sports history; and a true-crime documentary about ChiefsAholic, the notorious Kansas City Chiefs superfan and serial bank robber.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios: “We’re investing in global sensations that serve the biggest audiences and aim to entertain and captivate our viewers with bold original films and series. From movies to series, from MrBeast to Middle Earth, from roadhouse brawls to teenage dreams, Prime Video delivers the best-in-class entertainment to tens of millions of customers worldwide.”

Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios: “No other streaming service can reach the number of customers with premium entertainment that we can. And our audience is not just a number on a page. They're highly engaged viewers who are passionate about the deep and broad selection of programming we deliver including live sports, series, and films.”

