Hospitality NZ Welcomes Auckland Central City Parking Charge Delay

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) welcomes Auckland Transport’s decision to delay changes to overnight on-street parking charges in Auckland's central city to allow for further consultation.

Steve Armitage, Hospitality NZ Chief Executive, says: “This postponement allows for additional time for Auckland Transport to carry out consultation with stakeholders, including the hospitality industry, to ensure that any changes are both effective and equitable for all parties involved.

“Hospitality workers from restaurants, bars, nightclubs and accommodation providers rely on cheap and safe inner-city parking options while at work. In many cases, driving is the safest and most reliable transportation mode for workers to get home after finishing late.

“We know public transport options are harder to navigate in the early hours of the morning, and taxis or Uber are often not affordable enough for those relying on them to get home many times a week.

“Hospitality NZ would welcome the opportunity to identify solutions on this particular matter, and to contribute to the discussion on where reinvestment of funds raised from parking fees will contribute the most return for city vibrancy.”

