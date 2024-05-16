Duncan Garner Goes Live With New Look Editor-in-chief Podcast

One of Aotearoa’s most experienced news hounds, Duncan Garner is returning to his natural habitat - live news. MediaWorks today announced that Garner’s popular Editor-in-Chief podcast will relaunch next week as a live breakfast show.

From 7.30am weekdays, kicking off Monday May 20, Duncan Garner: Editor-in-Chief Live will be a live news show, touching on the issues that affect New Zealand and New Zealanders. Listeners will also have the chance to engage with Garner directly during the broadcast.

Promising the dynamism and urgency of the style of TV he is synonymous with, Garner won’t shy away from the tough questions when he speaks to a breadth of people - from politicians, to newsmakers, to everyday Kiwis and beyond.

Garner says: “The move to a live show will add pace and energy to what we already do and gives us the opportunity for more listener interaction on the issues of the day. Listeners can text, call, email, or message me to share their views. Rest assured we’ll still keep doing the deep dive interviews that have served the podcast so well.”

Since his podcasting debut in May 2023, Garner has released over 200 episodes of the rova original and secured a loyal following. As well as his weekday live offering, Garner will continue producing a regular feature length podcast where he will sit down with a range of interesting and inspiring guests to talk in depth.

Recently joining the rova team as the new Executive Producer for Duncan Garner: Editor-in-Chief Live is TV stalwart Miranda Fisher. Fisher brings to the studio a huge breadth of experience in live news and current affairs having worked as an executive producer of TVNZ’s flagship morning show Breakfast, as well as Senior Producer on both Paul Henry and The AM Show for MediaWorks TV.

Fisher says: “It’s great to be reunited with Duncan again. He still has boundless energy, a huge appetite for all news, and, most importantly, his incredible interview skills mean he gets the most out of guests.”

Duncan Garner: Editor-in-Chief Live kicks off Monday 20 May from 7.30am on rova or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.

© Scoop Media

