Fuelling The Fern: My Food Bag Stands Behind Kiwi Olympians As Proud Partner

New Zealand trampolinists – and newly announced couple – Dylan Schmidt and Maddie Davidson, who have been named to the New Zealand Team for Paris 2024. Photo/Supplied

My Food Bag announces its partnership with the New Zealand Olympic Committee, supporting the New Zealand Team as they head to the Paris 2024 Olympics

Leading meal kit and food delivery business, My Food Bag, is stepping up to show its support for Kiwi Olympians by partnering with the New Zealand Team.

Committed to helping all New Zealanders eat and live well – from the athletes representing our country on the world stage, to the fans in the stands or on the couch at home – it’s the perfect partnership for the Kiwi company.

“We’re really pleased to be partnering with such a well-regarded local company which helps busy Kiwis just like our Olympians,” says NZOC CEO, Nicki Nicol.

“Our purpose as the NZOC is all about helping New Zealanders to live healthy more active lives, so there’s a perfect synergy with My Food Bag and their mission to help New Zealanders live and eat well.”

Tokyo 2020 Silver Medallist Brooke Francis, a Waikato-based rower who is working towards the New Zealand Team for the Paris 2024 Olympics, couldn’t be happier with today’s announcement. Juggling an extremely demanding training schedule as well as being a busy mum of nearly 2-year-old Keira, she knows all too well how much My Food Bag can be a life saver for busy households like hers.

“Our weeks are hectic, especially in the lead up to the Games, and the juggle only gets tougher – the mental load of planning, shopping and preparing dinner for my family is a big part of this just like any other Kiwi family. Having a partner that can help ensure all this happens without the stress or hassle just makes sense,” says Brooke.

New Zealand trampolinists – and newly announced couple – Dylan Schmidt and Maddie Davidson, who have been named to the New Zealand Team for Paris 2024, are big supporters of My Food Bag as well both knowing just how important good nutrition plays in their overall performance having represented New Zealand at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“It’s fair to say our lives are extremely busy at the moment. Being on top of getting what we need for a week of balanced, healthy and nutritious meals is incredibly important – and like everyone else, finding ways to make that as easy as possible is key,” says Maddie.

“We use My Food Bag at home – I often don’t get home until late, and I love to just have a recipe to follow. It makes it so simple, and I don’t have to plan or think about anything!”

Mark Winter, Chief Executive of My Food Bag, says today’s announcement is further testament to the company’s investment in supporting Kiwis to reach their full potential.

“Since our launch in 2013, we have remained true to our vision of setting Kiwis up for success by making delicious, healthy food both accessible and enjoyable.

“Through this partnership, we are immensely proud to stand behind our Kiwi Olympians and help them realise their potential on the world stage,” says Mark.

