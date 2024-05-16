Teletrac Navman Helps Fleets Decarbonise With New Expert Podcast Series

Teletrac Navman, the connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, has launched a new podcast – ‘Mobilising The Future of Fleets’ – to provide an educational resource for fleets transitioning to different energy types and developed with subject matter experts from across the industry.

With Teletrac Navman’s recent global telematics survey finding only 11 percent of fleets are in the advanced stages of transition, and more than half (65 percent) are feeling environmental pressure to transition to alternative energy, the podcast brings considerable industry and academic experience together to provide answers and opinion on the energy transition topics that have elicited the most commentary and questions from the transport industry.

To launch Mobilising the Future of Fleets, the first episode discussing mixed energy types and their different applications is now available. The podcast covers the energy options for a mixed energy fleet and the reasons for and against change, while also discussing the difference between 'at-scale’ and ‘scaling’ technologies and what the options will potentially look like in five years’ time as technology evolves at pace.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With a reported minimum GBP 3.5 trillion per year needing to be spent on supporting the transition to carbon zero**, the podcast series will see engaging discussion and debate held on topics including the options for mixed energy fleets, such as EV, hydrogen, CNG/RNG and biofuels. The future of alternative energy technology will also be covered, along with infrastructure, the impact of behavioural change on the success of a mixed energy future, as well as answers to questions submitted by fleet operators.

The business has also partnered with Professor Colin Herron CBE, leading academic and special advisor to the United Kingdom government, on the first five episodes. Professor Herron notably spent 17 years at Nissan and was instrumental in the rollout of the Leaf – the world's first mass market electric vehicle. He has also presented, lectured and advised public and private bodies on the subject of EV infrastructure throughout the world.

Hosted by Barney Goffer, Product Manager – Fleet Energy Solutions at Teletrac Navman, the podcast will see Professor Herron joined on the couch by Nate Valaik, Director of Strategy – Alternative Energy & Sustainability Fleets at Teletrac Navman’s parent company, Vontier, as well as PeterCrowe, European Sales Manager at ANGI Energy Systems, a specialist in alternative energy solutions and also part of Vontier.

Bringing their international expertise to the conversation Teletrac Navman, Vontier and ANGI provide a dynamic range of alternative energy solutions for transport operators with products and technologies that transition to mobilise and operate a sustainable fleet.The businesses can support every stage of the energy transition, with solutions that cover fleet, energy and infrastructure management, guiding fleets through every step of the journey while maintaining operational excellence.

On the partnership, Nate Valaik, Director of Strategy – Alternative Energy & Sustainability Fleets at Vontier, said: “The market has been awash with information on the transition, so alongside our colleagues at Teletrac Navman and ANGI we felt strongly that it was time to combine industry and academic insight to support fleets globally with a true state of the nation.

“We recognise that the road to net zero for fleets is a complex one. Even though the end-goal might be net zero, the truth is that getting there is a journey that will include multiple fuel types and an infrastructure that is dynamic and fleets need to be given the full picture of what that could potentially look like.

“It is also a privilege to be working with someone as esteemed as Professor Herron, who has such deep-rooted experience and knowledge of the automotive sector and can help bring some clarity to a transportation sector that is about to experience the biggest change in its evolution.”

Professor Colin Herron CBE added: “My main priority is ensuring there is clarity in the market. The road to EV has already experienced several expected twists and turns due to the volume of information hitting the market and which tends to miss some of the most relevant points. I’m pleased to be working with Teletrac Navman on this project, a business which is placing great importance on sustainable futures and a sustainable transition to EV.”

To watch the first episode and sign up for updates on the following episodes in the series, visit Teletrac Navman.

© Scoop Media

