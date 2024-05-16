Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Motorola Solutions Showcases New Safety And Security Innovations At CCW

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today unveiled new innovations across its safety and security ecosystem designed to help public safety agencies and enterprises communicate, collaborate and operate more efficiently and effectively. The highlights on display at Critical Communications World 2024 (CCW) include the new DIMETRA™ Connect solution and MXP660 TETRA radio that allow front-line responders to automatically switch between land mobile radio (LMR) and broadband networks.

“We're taking TETRA further to help first responders stay connected wherever they go," said Michael Kaae, corporate vice president, Motorola Solutions. “Our new DIMETRA Connect solution automatically switches radio users between TETRA to broadband networks to support seamless communication indoors or when travelling beyond geographical radio network coverage.”

Additional innovations from Motorola Solutions at CCW include:

  • PSCore for Android: Motorola Solutions’ mobile policing application platform PSCore is now available on Android, allowing officers to complete routine tasks like querying databases, issuing infringement notices and completing reports from the field.
  • V500 body camera: The V500 body camera enables first responders to stream live video and location to the control room, upload footage from the field and receive radio updates and maintenance without returning to the station.
  • M500 in-car video system: Powered by advanced artificial intelligence and high-resolution cameras, the M500 in-car video system constantly scans the environment from multiple viewpoints to help officers identify threats in real time. The backseat passenger analytics automatically initiate recording as soon as an individual enters the back of a police car.
  • Long-range multi-sensor cameras: Designed to operate in the harshest conditions, new specialised long-range cameras offer clear visibility in the complex and extreme environments associated with military, aviation, maritime and critical infrastructure. Equipped with highly accurate detection capabilities, the cameras can identify anomalies from up to 20 miles away (30 km) away to extend the perimeter of security and support a faster, more informed response.
  • Avigilon Unity: Avigilon Unity offers on-premise video security and access control, powered by advanced analytics and designed for an effortless user experience, making enterprise-grade physical security accessible to businesses of any size.

Visitors can learn how Motorola Solutions is solving for safer at CCW, May 14-16, Dubai World Trade Centre, booth #D10.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Motorola Solutions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 