109 Players Share Strike Must Be Won Jackpot
Strike players from all around the motu will be celebrating after each winning $9,935 in last night’s Strike Must Be Won draw.
The $1 million jackpot was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by 109 players.
The winning Strike tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Barrack Road Superette
|Auckland
|Coronation Superette
|Auckland
|Countdown Manukau City Mall
|Auckland
|Dawson Superette (x2)
|Auckland
|Drury Lane Lotto Superette (x2)
|Auckland
|Four Square Pakuranga Heights
|Auckland
|Helensville Paper Plus Select
|Auckland
|Jervois Food Market
|Auckland
|Kepa Road Superette
|Auckland
|Mairangi Bay Dairy & Lotto
|Auckland
|MyLotto (x11)
|Auckland
|New Windsor Dairy
|Auckland
|New World Mt Roskill
|Auckland
|New World Waiuku (x2)
|Auckland
|Pak n Save Botany
|Auckland
|Pak n Save Wairau Road
|Auckland
|Roselands Lotto
|Auckland
|Supervalue Kumeu
|Auckland
|Unsworth Heights Superette
|Auckland
|Victoria Street Lotto & Newsagency
|Auckland
|Westgate Pharmacy
|Auckland
|Countdown Springlands
|Blenheim
|New World Blenheim
|Blenheim
|MyLotto (x6)
|Canterbury
|Fresh Choice Merivale
|Christchurch
|New World Northwood
|Christchurch
|New World Stanmore
|Christchurch
|Paper Tree Tower Junction
|Christchurch
|Hornby Mall Lotto
|Christchurch
|Fresh Choice Roslyn
|Dunedin
|MyLotto
|Gisborne
|Whitcoulls Centre Place
|Hamilton
|Caltex Karamu Road
|Hastings
|MyLotto
|Hawkes Bay
|New World Windsor
|Invercargill
|Windsor Stationery & Lotto
|Invercargill
|Elles Rd New World
|Invercargill
|Pak n Save Petone
|Lower Hutt
|Whitcoulls Queensgate
|Lower Hutt
|Pak n Save Lower Hutt
|Lower Hutt
|MyLotto (x5)
|Manawatū - Whanganui
|Copper Kettle
|Masterton
|Four Square Taradale
|Napier
|Merrilands Lotto & Post
|New Plymouth
|Pak n Save New Plymouth
|New Plymouth
|Impulse Snacks & Lotto
|New Plymouth
|Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart
|Ngatea
|MyLotto (x3)
|Northland
|MyLotto (x2)
|Otago
|The Bookshop Pahiatua
|Pahiatua
|Pak N Save Palmerston North
|Palmerston North
|Pak N Save Kāpiti
|Paraparaumu
|Countdown Pokeno
|Pokeno
|Rakaia Mobil
|Rakaia
|Rangiora New World Supermarket
|Rangiora
|This That & Lotto
|Reefton
|MyLotto
|Taranaki
|Paetiki Lotto Magazines & Post
|Taupō
|Bayfair Lotto (x4)
|Tauranga
|Woolworths Te Awamutu
|Te Awamutu
|Te Puke Four Square
|Te Puke
|Pak N Save Thames
|Thames
|Pak n Save Timaru
|Timaru
|Paper Plus Waihī & Toyworld
|Waihī
|MyLotto (x5)
|Waikato
|Supervalue Waiuku
|Waiuku
|Countdown Johnsonville
|Wellington
|Lambton Mart
|Wellington
|MyLotto (x5)
|Wellington
|Night n Day Courtenay Place
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|West Coast
|Dennis Bookshop
|Westport
|Pak N Save Whakatāne
|Whakatāne
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.