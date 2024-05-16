Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
109 Players Share Strike Must Be Won Jackpot

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Strike players from all around the motu will be celebrating after each winning $9,935 in last night’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The $1 million jackpot was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by 109 players.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at the following stores:

StoreLocation
Barrack Road SuperetteAuckland
Coronation SuperetteAuckland
Countdown Manukau City MallAuckland
Dawson Superette (x2)Auckland
Drury Lane Lotto Superette (x2)Auckland
Four Square Pakuranga HeightsAuckland
Helensville Paper Plus SelectAuckland
Jervois Food MarketAuckland
Kepa Road SuperetteAuckland
Mairangi Bay Dairy & LottoAuckland
MyLotto (x11)Auckland
New Windsor DairyAuckland
New World Mt RoskillAuckland
New World Waiuku (x2)Auckland
Pak n Save BotanyAuckland
Pak n Save Wairau RoadAuckland
Roselands LottoAuckland
Supervalue KumeuAuckland
Unsworth Heights SuperetteAuckland
Victoria Street Lotto & NewsagencyAuckland
Westgate PharmacyAuckland
Countdown SpringlandsBlenheim
New World BlenheimBlenheim
MyLotto (x6)Canterbury
Fresh Choice MerivaleChristchurch
New World NorthwoodChristchurch
New World StanmoreChristchurch
Paper Tree Tower JunctionChristchurch
Hornby Mall LottoChristchurch
Fresh Choice RoslynDunedin
MyLottoGisborne
Whitcoulls Centre PlaceHamilton
Caltex Karamu RoadHastings
MyLottoHawkes Bay
New World WindsorInvercargill
Windsor Stationery & LottoInvercargill
Elles Rd New WorldInvercargill
Pak n Save PetoneLower Hutt
Whitcoulls QueensgateLower Hutt
Pak n Save Lower HuttLower Hutt
MyLotto (x5)Manawatū - Whanganui
Copper KettleMasterton
Four Square TaradaleNapier
Merrilands Lotto & PostNew Plymouth
Pak n Save New PlymouthNew Plymouth
Impulse Snacks & LottoNew Plymouth
Ngatea Lotto & FoodmartNgatea
MyLotto (x3)Northland
MyLotto (x2)Otago
The Bookshop PahiatuaPahiatua
Pak N Save Palmerston NorthPalmerston North
Pak N Save KāpitiParaparaumu
Countdown PokenoPokeno
Rakaia MobilRakaia
Rangiora New World SupermarketRangiora
This That & LottoReefton
MyLottoTaranaki
Paetiki Lotto Magazines & PostTaupō
Bayfair Lotto (x4)Tauranga
Woolworths Te AwamutuTe Awamutu
Te Puke Four SquareTe Puke
Pak N Save ThamesThames
Pak n Save TimaruTimaru
Paper Plus Waihī & ToyworldWaihī
MyLotto (x5)Waikato
Supervalue WaiukuWaiuku
Countdown JohnsonvilleWellington
Lambton MartWellington
MyLotto (x5)Wellington
Night n Day Courtenay PlaceWellington
MyLottoWest Coast
Dennis BookshopWestport
Pak N Save WhakatāneWhakatāne

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

