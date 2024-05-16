109 Players Share Strike Must Be Won Jackpot

Strike players from all around the motu will be celebrating after each winning $9,935 in last night’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The $1 million jackpot was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by 109 players.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Barrack Road Superette Auckland Coronation Superette Auckland Countdown Manukau City Mall Auckland Dawson Superette (x2) Auckland Drury Lane Lotto Superette (x2) Auckland Four Square Pakuranga Heights Auckland Helensville Paper Plus Select Auckland Jervois Food Market Auckland Kepa Road Superette Auckland Mairangi Bay Dairy & Lotto Auckland MyLotto (x11) Auckland New Windsor Dairy Auckland New World Mt Roskill Auckland New World Waiuku (x2) Auckland Pak n Save Botany Auckland Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland Roselands Lotto Auckland Supervalue Kumeu Auckland Unsworth Heights Superette Auckland Victoria Street Lotto & Newsagency Auckland Westgate Pharmacy Auckland Countdown Springlands Blenheim New World Blenheim Blenheim MyLotto (x6) Canterbury Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch New World Northwood Christchurch New World Stanmore Christchurch Paper Tree Tower Junction Christchurch Hornby Mall Lotto Christchurch Fresh Choice Roslyn Dunedin MyLotto Gisborne Whitcoulls Centre Place Hamilton Caltex Karamu Road Hastings MyLotto Hawkes Bay New World Windsor Invercargill Windsor Stationery & Lotto Invercargill Elles Rd New World Invercargill Pak n Save Petone Lower Hutt Whitcoulls Queensgate Lower Hutt Pak n Save Lower Hutt Lower Hutt MyLotto (x5) Manawatū - Whanganui Copper Kettle Masterton Four Square Taradale Napier Merrilands Lotto & Post New Plymouth Pak n Save New Plymouth New Plymouth Impulse Snacks & Lotto New Plymouth Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart Ngatea MyLotto (x3) Northland MyLotto (x2) Otago The Bookshop Pahiatua Pahiatua Pak N Save Palmerston North Palmerston North Pak N Save Kāpiti Paraparaumu Countdown Pokeno Pokeno Rakaia Mobil Rakaia Rangiora New World Supermarket Rangiora This That & Lotto Reefton MyLotto Taranaki Paetiki Lotto Magazines & Post Taupō Bayfair Lotto (x4) Tauranga Woolworths Te Awamutu Te Awamutu Te Puke Four Square Te Puke Pak N Save Thames Thames Pak n Save Timaru Timaru Paper Plus Waihī & Toyworld Waihī MyLotto (x5) Waikato Supervalue Waiuku Waiuku Countdown Johnsonville Wellington Lambton Mart Wellington MyLotto (x5) Wellington Night n Day Courtenay Place Wellington MyLotto West Coast Dennis Bookshop Westport Pak N Save Whakatāne Whakatāne

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

