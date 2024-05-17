Waipuna Rise Unveils Exclusive Residences In Thriving Property Market

Nestled amidst dramatic mountain ranges, meandering rivers, and the northeastern shores of Lake Wakatipu, a new residential development is taking shape in New Zealand’s foremost adventure capital, defying the prevailing development downturn.

An exclusive release of 42 mixed-style apartments and 10 terraced homes are being marketed for sale at Waipuna Rise, thoughtfully positioned on gently undulating terrain so that each residence receives an extraordinary amount of sunshine throughout the day.

Bayleys salesperson Amy Kitto, who is marketing residences for sale off-the-plans, says the master-planned project has been well-received by a resilient local market, where residential property sales are outperforming the rest of the country.

“Strong buyer interest both locally and from overseas continues to cement a reputation as New Zealand’s best-performing housing market, with some suburbs in the Queenstown-Lakes area showing average property values exceeding $1.7 million.

“With development fundamentals more challenging in a tighter economic climate, fewer new projects are being released to the market for sale. When high-quality, contemporary offerings do emerge, they ignite excitement amongst buyers, intensifying competition and fuelling demand.

Waipuna Rise is a new residential development on the edge of Frankton’s thriving commercial centre, poised to offer an inimitable lifestyle of enjoyment, convenience, and access to Aotearoa’s spectacular natural attractions. (Image supplied)

“As per council estimates, the region is in dire need of approximately 17,000 new homes over the next two years to keep pace with the rapid population growth. This escalating demand, coupled with the pressure on existing supply, underscores the urgency and necessity of exploring new housing options,” she says.

Ms Kitto is marketing residences for sale by negotiation with Bayleys colleague Matthew Lawrence.

Spearheading the development are local firm Latitude 45, and multi-national studio Ignite Architects, which have partnered on the project to deliver a comprehensive and cleverly designed community, oriented to maximise views of Remarkables Mountain Range near Lake Johnson.

Four distinct configurations are available, including a dual-key studio apartment layout with flexible use options such as short stays or family and visitor accommodation. Interior renders show thoughtfully designed spaces that promote privacy and tranquillity with acoustically treated floors and walls.

Bayleys salesperson Matthew Lawrence says the apartments on the top floor feature an award-winning kitchen design, expansive lounges with balcony access, and sizeable bedrooms - each with private bathrooms and ample storage.

“Residents will enjoy year-round comfort with dual heating and cooling, internal garage access, and heated and fan-ventilated dry storage – perfect for ski and mountain bike equipment - all the modern conveniences in a beautiful location and comparatively affordable price bracket.

“Outside, there are private gardens and a dedicated playground for younger residents within the fully fenced and gated community, which will also feature plenty of visitor parking, remote management systems and security controls.”

Parking options include single garaging, driveway space and allocations for visitors.

Mr Lawrence says that all units are consented visitor accommodation 365 days of the year, which is particularly advantageous for purchasers keen to explore supplementary income options through short-term rental.

“With a reputation as New Zealand’s premier resort destination and the adventure capital of the world, receipt of this consent offers additional upside for owners to leverage the lucrative local tourism market to maximise the return on their investment. This is particularly attractive for those purchasing as a second home or holiday destination.”

Waipuna Rise is well-located directly across the road from the recently completed Queenstown Central development and proximate to the Five Mile Shopping Centre with a range of bulk retail, including a supermarket. It is also a short drive to the airport and highly-regarded schools, which are growing in size as the Queenstown Lakes region becomes a more permanent home to a young and growing population.

“Whilst benefitting from a high proportion of international visitation throughout the seasons, the local area is becoming a more permanent home to a higher proportion of young people, so it’s great to see employment prospects increase in line with this.

“Given strong local economic factors and demand for homes, we’re excited to release properties within this spectacular development to the market, offering more Kiwis a slice of our South Island paradise.”

