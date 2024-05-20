Asia Pacific Ranks As The Second Fastest-growing Market Globally For Amusement Parks And Attractions

Experience the latest innovations and trends – and take a sneak peek into the exciting future – of the global amusement industry at the largest trade exhibition of its kind in the region: the IAAPA Expo Asia 2024, running 27 to 30 May.

From thrilling rides to robotics, safety features to AI experiences, the inspiring three-day international extravaganza at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre will showcase the newest technological advancements in the attractions industry from more than 300 exhibitors.

The jam-packed IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 program also features a stellar line-up of key speakers from leading parks and entertainment venues, such as Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, Universal Beijing Resort, Enchanted Kingdom (Philippines), Dreamworld (Australia), Studio City Macau and Ramayana Water Park.

IAAPA Expo Asia Pacific Executive Director and Vice President, Jack Chan, emphasizes that the expo caters to the entire spectrum of the attractions industry – this includes not only amusement and water parks, but also a diverse range of other sectors.

“Our event embraces the entirety of the attractions landscape, encompassing family entertainment centres, location-based attractions, branded experiences, zoos, aquariums, museums, science centres, nature attractions, event facilities like stadiums, food and beverage operators, and beyond," said Chan.

The increasing popularity of entertainment technologies and immersive experiences is driving attendance from a wide array of sectors. Delegates are expected to represent not only traditional attractions, but also tourist attractions, hotels, shopping malls, and educational institutions.

"The expo will showcase a remarkable array of future-forward technologies, including cutting-edge augmented reality, lifelike holograms, scent-emitting experiences, 5D multimedia and more," Chan added.

This year's theme, ‘Shape your evolution’ reflects the focus on education and growth. Industry experts and specialists will share insights and strategies to help attendees elevate their businesses.

The comprehensive education program will cover a diverse range of topics, from personnel development and merchandise to F&B trends, revenue diversification, and enhancing guest experiences. Participants will gain valuable knowledge on navigating the evolving attractions industry and adapting to changing consumer preferences.

"Whether you're part of a multinational corporation or a smaller family-run operation, IAAPA Expo Asia is the premier industry event to connect with manufacturers, suppliers and renowned professionals," Chan said.

This emphasis on inclusivity and diverse representation underscores the expo's commitment to serving the entire attractions industry, fostering innovation and driving growth.

A major highlight of IAAPA Expo Asia 2024 is its EDUTours – a series of excursions enabling attendees to gain an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at some of Thailand's peak entertainment venues and insider knowledge directly from their top executives.

“The chosen destinations this year each provide a unique approach to customer entertainment and engagement, including the impressive Siam Amazing Park, educational family space Playmondo, and sports-centric entertainment facility BEAT Active,” Mr Chan said.

“There will also be a one-day tour to attractions in the city of Pattaya which is rapidly becoming known as an entertainment hub of the region.”

