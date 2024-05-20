Binance Plans To Deliver Over 5,000 Pizzas To Crypto Traders In Global Campaign For Bitcoin Pizza Day

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving 190 million users across 100 countries, is taking pizza to the moon for Bitcoin Pizza Day.

Over the course of 6 days, Binance will be distributing over 5,000 pizzas globally in an effort to reach consumers worldwide for Bitcoin Pizza Day. Binance is taking steps to truly own the holiday on a global scale, delivering on its mission to educate and engage with both crypto and non-crypto users.

A series of activations will take place globally in many iconic locations between 17 May - 22 May. In-person pizza parties, custom Binance branded pizza vans, and pizza deliveries with notable crypto community members onboard Binance delivery scooters will create moments for consumers and community members to directly interact with the brand and toast to crypto’s first real-life purchase.

In New Zealand, Binance is bringing together the crypto community with a Pizza Party at Dante’s Pizzeria in Takapuna, Auckland, to celebrate this famous day in crypto. Attendees will have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes and to connect with other crypto enthusiasts over authentic wood-fired sourdough pizza.

Rachel Conlan, Binance's Chief Marketing Officer, underscores the significance of Bitcoin Pizza Day, in a year where the trading community are likely to be deeply engrossed in their screens and candlestick charts.

"Understanding the demands on our users and traders is paramount to us, so that’s why, knowing how busy they are, we aim to bring the celebration right to their doorstep," Ms Conlon said. "Through initiatives like this, we're not only celebrating the real-world utility of cryptocurrency but also catering to the needs of our busy trading community."

Bitcoin Pizza Day activations will take place in 20 countries across 5 continents, reaching Asia, Africa, South America, Europe, and Australia, even meeting traders at their desks where possible.

Attendees at the in-person events will have the opportunity to win exclusive Binance swag by completing a series of events and games, including Binance Topping Toss, Token Twister, and The BTD (Buy The Dip) limbo Bar. Participants will be able to unlock prizes based on the number of events they complete.

