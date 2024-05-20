Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Accessible Properties Welcomes Kāinga Ora Review

Monday, 20 May 2024, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Accessible Properties

Accessible Properties welcomes the Government’s commitment to increase the provision of desperately needed homes by community housing providers.

Chief Executive Greg Orchard says the review’s recommendations provide a pathway to a stable social housing system that will help people build a platform for their future.

“Addressing barriers to delivery and making sure homes are built where they’re most needed are critical for a stable social housing system.

“Implementing alternative delivery models for management of Kāinga Ora stock and providing a level playing field for social housing will also support a system that makes a real difference to vulnerable New Zealanders.

“The need is urgent. Accessible Properties is the largest community housing provider in New Zealand. In a positive regulatory framework we have the resources and the experience to build homes that will also build strong, resilient and sustainable communities.

“In short, this can change people’s lives.”

© Scoop Media

