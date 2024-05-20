Accessible Properties Welcomes Kāinga Ora Review

Accessible Properties welcomes the Government’s commitment to increase the provision of desperately needed homes by community housing providers.

Chief Executive Greg Orchard says the review’s recommendations provide a pathway to a stable social housing system that will help people build a platform for their future.

“Addressing barriers to delivery and making sure homes are built where they’re most needed are critical for a stable social housing system.

“Implementing alternative delivery models for management of Kāinga Ora stock and providing a level playing field for social housing will also support a system that makes a real difference to vulnerable New Zealanders.

“The need is urgent. Accessible Properties is the largest community housing provider in New Zealand. In a positive regulatory framework we have the resources and the experience to build homes that will also build strong, resilient and sustainable communities.

“In short, this can change people’s lives.”

