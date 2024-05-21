Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Miraka Appoints Global Marketing Executive To Support Growth

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Miraka

Taupō based low carbon dairy processor, Miraka, has appointed senior marketing executive, Sarah Kember, as its new General Manager of Sales and Marketing to support the company’s growth and expansion into new markets.

Miraka CEO, Karl Gradon, has welcomed Ms Kember’s appointment to the Miraka leadership team.

“Sarah is a highly experienced senior executive with global dairy marketing experience and creating value in premium food products – we’re delighted to have someone of her calibre join our enterprise.”

Ms Kember has led and worked in senior positions in Asia, Latin America and Australasia in food service, FMCG and business to business ingredients. Most recently, she was Chief Operating Officer of Pāmu Foods. Ms Kember has previously held senior marketing and innovation positions in Fonterra.

On her appointment to Miraka, Ms Kember said, “I’m excited by the opportunity to join a world leading organisation like Miraka which champions values and best practice in kaitiakitanga and sustainability.”

“Today’s global customers are more discerning than ever, preferring companies with proven credentials and leadership in the care of the environment, business and their communities whilst bringing their products to market. Miraka not long ago became one of the latest companies to become a Certified B Corporation which recognises global excellence in these areas.”

Karl Gradon said Ms Kember’s strong technical and dairy industry knowledge, and her passion for innovation and creating sustainable value through strong relationships will be at the forefront of Miraka’s product and customer strategy as the business responds to demands for its premium dairy products and expands into new, emerging global markets.

