Change Of Government Widespread Impact On The Wellington Job Market

Government redundancies are hitting the Capital hard, but it is harder still for the many thousands of jobless public servants who will be looking for new employment in a recession and radically different job market.

Momentum Consulting Group Principal Consultant Tom Stephens says public servants will need more of an edge than merely polishing their curriculum vitae (CV) and interview techniques to stand out (although that is a given).

“I have been in recruiting for more than eight years in Wellington and I’ve never seen the impact of a change of government as widespread as it is. Wellington is doing it tough.

"It is vital for those affected by the Public Sector job losses that they bring something fresh to the table to increase their chances of getting an interview. Distinguishing yourself through an improved and unique skillset will take you much further than a new resume."

For this reason, Momentum Consulting Group is partnering with Rodney Barber Associates to offer public servants who have lost their jobs an opportunity to participate in the 'Better Decisions, Better Outcomes (BDBO) Framework' programme. This programme will equip those affected by the public sector downsizing to meet a growing commercial and public sector demand for better business cases.

Former New Zealand government and International Monetary Fund advisor Rodney Barber says the BDBO framework equips people with better decision-making skills using a five-stage approach that enables them to identify projects that improve people's economic, social, cultural, and environmental living standards.

"The programme will give participants the experience and skills by together developing a Portfolio Business Case for Wellington City of projects to improve economic, social, cultural and environmental outcomes with the enabling infrastructure.

“I have already designed the framing of the Portfolio Business case. Alternatively, participants could select their own business case to develop. I'm hoping all participants who will have conditional accreditation at the end of the programme continue to apply their learning to achieve unconditional accreditation.”

An example of the successful application of the BDBO framework comes from the Newlands Community Resilience (Wellington) project, which engaged 26 local leaders, Nga Hau e Wha o Paparārangi Marae, and four Wellington networks in a business case to improve the resilience of the Newlands community through better connection, disaster preparedness and recovery, and influencing decision making at the highest levels. See https://newlandrg.weebly.com/

Those who complete BDBO will emerge with the skills to create a rigorous, systematic, and transparent business case across a suburb, city, public sector organisation, or region. They will also have the tools to make better decisions and add value to their new employers with fresh thinking.

The BDBO programme will present the participants with an opportunity to:

1. Upskill

Grow their knowledge and skill sets to offer new thinking and more value to a prospective employer.

2. Aim to contribute

As part of the job-hunting process, Barber suggests people look for ways to contribute to their suburb or city.

“This will give them new skills, keep them relevant, and present opportunities through networking.”

3. Community involvement

Barber says job seekers who look for community involvement will benefit from improved confidence and open them up to new opportunities.

“Job seekers can build and strengthen resilience through the community support they get from supporting their community.”

BDBO is fully endorsed by Dr Joe Flanagan, the Joint Chief Examiner of the UK Better Business Cases Programme, Architect of the 5 Case Model, and author of the HM Treasury Guides for the development of Programme and Project Business Cases.

Spaces are limited as the course is being offered at a deeply discounted price. Priority of access will be given to public sector employees who have had their roles disestablished.

An outline of the training programme can be found at https://www.barberassociates.org/training together with course booking details.

"There has always been an unfilled demand for a consistent and repeatable approach to making sensible investment decisions in the public sector. The irony of that statement is not lost on me, given the current Wellington job market,” Stephens says.

“As an observer, the issue would seemingly be methodology; how do we decide what is going to provide the most public value? In the current job market, having the toolset to do so would be a significant competitive advantage.

“I would also encourage public servants who find themselves in the process of being disestablished to query whether their current employer is willing to pay for the course as part of their EAP," Stephens says.

Registrations close 31st May, and we look forward to seeing you there.

ABOUT

Momentum Group

Momentum Consulting Group, established in 1996, is a Kiwi-owned specialist recruitment firm with offices in Wellington and Auckland. Dedicated to linking great people with great opportunities, the firm has deep expertise in multiple sectors. They pride themselves on a people-centric approach, striving to enhance the lifestyles of clients, candidates, and consultants alike. Known for their commitment to excellence and community engagement, Momentum Consulting is a trusted partner in professional development and organisational success.

Rodney Barber Associates

Rodney Barber Associates, founded in 2016 by Rodney Barber following his tenure at the Treasury, specialises in strategic capital investment decisions. Leveraging the Better Business Case Framework, which Rodney established prior to 2016, the firm ensures robust, commercially viable, and affordable project choices. This framework has evolved under Rodney's stewardship into the Better Decisions. Better Outcomes engagement model, enhancing decision-making quality across sectors.

The consultancy boasts a team of experts committed to values of excellence, humility, and perseverance. Their notable projects include strategic planning for Horowhenua District, training in Southeast Asia, and advisory services to The Treasury. In 2020, Rodney's expertise was recognised internationally, leading to his role with the IMF in Southern Africa, focusing on decision-making reforms. Rodney Barber Associates continues to influence and refine strategic approaches globally.

