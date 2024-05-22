100% New Zealand Bacon & Ham People's Choice Award Announced
Entries have poured in for the 2024 100% New Zealand Bacon and Ham Awards and for the first time the general public will get a chance to have their say in who is producing the tastiest bacon and ham in the country. The inaugural ‘People’s Choice’ Award will allow discerning bacon and ham enthusiasts to cast a vote for their favourite meat retailer.
Traditionally, judging has been left up to a team of butchers and culinary experts who inspect and sample the country’s finest bacon and ham products, all produced from 100% New Zealand born and raised New Zealand pork. Medals are awarded across different categories with all category champion winners undergoing a second round of judging to identify New Zealand's supreme bacon and ham products.
This year, entrants will also be presented to consumers via a dedicated voting portal, inviting the public to support their favourite local butcher or producer by casting their votes.
Brent Kleiss, CEO of NZPork says, “These awards celebrate the best of our local bacon and ham producers, which all starts with the best PigCare™ Accredited New Zealand pork. We’re thrilled the introduction of the People’s Choice Award this year allows the public to get involved, have their say and support their favourite local butchers.”
The People’s Choice Award voting is now underway until Friday 21st June, allowing bacon and ham lovers to visit the online platform find their favourite local entry, and cast their vote accordingly.
Full results of the People’s Choice and Supreme winners will be announced at an Awards ceremony on Wednesday 24th July, in Auckland.
Competition Background
The 100% New Zealand Bacon & Ham Awards is a prestigious competition well regarded by the retail meat trade and consumers alike. With seven bacon categories, and three ham categories, the competition is open to all retailers who produce bacon and ham from New Zealand born and raised Pork (from PigCare™ accredited farms). With 211 entries, from 49 retailers being judged, the competition sees bacon and ham producers from across the country submit their tasty products in the hope of being announced one of the Supreme Winners. The 100% New Zealand Bacon and Ham Awards is proudly brought to you by NZPork and supported by Cabernet Foods, Freshpork NZ, Argus, MCC Christchurch, Dunninghams, Multivac, Wilson Hellaby and Big Chill.
Retail Meat New Zealand are delighted to be able to shine a spotlight on New Zealand’s top New Zealand pork producers through the 100% New Zealand Bacon & Ham Awards and give them an opportunity to come together and showcase their 100% New Zealand born, raised and produced bacon and ham.
Geographical Entry List
NATIONWIDE:
Harmony from Neat
Meat
Harris Farms Ltd
Woody’s Free Range
Farmland, Farmland Foods Ltd
Woolworths Brand, Farmlands Foods Ltd
Bees Knees from Freshpork NZ Ltd
Harrington’s Smallgoods Ltd
NORTHLAND:
Webster Family Butcher, Dargaville
Miller’s Meats, Bream Bay Butchers, Ruakaka
AUCKLAND:
Aussie Butcher New Lynn
Drury Meats, Drury
Warkworth Butcher, Warkworth
Sam’s Butchery, Silverdale
Westmere Butchery
Salash – Family Inspired Artisan Meat, Huapai
Piries Butcher of Mt Eden
Avon’s Butchery, Glen Innes
Mapari Meats, Mt. Wellington
Franklin Country Meats, Pukekohe
Swiss Deli, East Tamaki
Aussie Butcher Henderson
Pokeno Bacon, Pokeno
WAIKATO:
The Coromandel Smoking Co., Coromandel Town
Pirongia Bacon, Cabernet Foods Ltd, Taupuri
The Meat Factory, Kihikihi
Burton’s Butchery, Paeroa
Meat at the Beach, Whangamata
Expleo, Te Awamutu
Wholly Cow Butchery, Cambridge
BAY OF
PLENTY:
Kiwi Fresh Meats, Tauranga
HAWKES BAY:
The Classic Butcher, Havelock North
Waipawa Butchery, Waipawa
Wild Game, Hastings
TARANAKI:
Patea Butchery, South Taranaki
The Kiwi Butcher Shop, New Plymouth
The Family Butchery, Stratford
WAIRARAPA:
Home Grown Butcher, Deli & Pantry, Masterton
Scotty’s Meats, Martinborough
MANAWATU:
New World Broadway, Palmerston North
WELLINGTON:
Eastbourne Quality Meats, Lower Hutt
Cameron Harrison Butchery, Wellington
Hardy Street Quality Meats, Lower Hutt
WEST COAST:
Thomson Butchery, Hari Hari
CANTERBURY:
Peter Timbs Meats, Christchurch
Butterfly & Scotch, Christchurch
Hibbards Butchery, Christchurch
Cattermoles Butchery, Kaiapoi
Smithfield Butcher Shop – Alliance Smithfield, Timaru
OTAGO:
The Fridge Butchery, Cromwell
Agora Butchery, Mosgiel