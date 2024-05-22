100% New Zealand Bacon & Ham People's Choice Award Announced

Entries have poured in for the 2024 100% New Zealand Bacon and Ham Awards and for the first time the general public will get a chance to have their say in who is producing the tastiest bacon and ham in the country. The inaugural ‘People’s Choice’ Award will allow discerning bacon and ham enthusiasts to cast a vote for their favourite meat retailer.

Traditionally, judging has been left up to a team of butchers and culinary experts who inspect and sample the country’s finest bacon and ham products, all produced from 100% New Zealand born and raised New Zealand pork. Medals are awarded across different categories with all category champion winners undergoing a second round of judging to identify New Zealand's supreme bacon and ham products.

This year, entrants will also be presented to consumers via a dedicated voting portal, inviting the public to support their favourite local butcher or producer by casting their votes.

Brent Kleiss, CEO of NZPork says, “These awards celebrate the best of our local bacon and ham producers, which all starts with the best PigCare™ Accredited New Zealand pork. We’re thrilled the introduction of the People’s Choice Award this year allows the public to get involved, have their say and support their favourite local butchers.”

The People’s Choice Award voting is now underway until Friday 21st June, allowing bacon and ham lovers to visit the online platform find their favourite local entry, and cast their vote accordingly.

Full results of the People’s Choice and Supreme winners will be announced at an Awards ceremony on Wednesday 24th July, in Auckland.

Competition Background

The 100% New Zealand Bacon & Ham Awards is a prestigious competition well regarded by the retail meat trade and consumers alike. With seven bacon categories, and three ham categories, the competition is open to all retailers who produce bacon and ham from New Zealand born and raised Pork (from PigCare™ accredited farms). With 211 entries, from 49 retailers being judged, the competition sees bacon and ham producers from across the country submit their tasty products in the hope of being announced one of the Supreme Winners. The 100% New Zealand Bacon and Ham Awards is proudly brought to you by NZPork and supported by Cabernet Foods, Freshpork NZ, Argus, MCC Christchurch, Dunninghams, Multivac, Wilson Hellaby and Big Chill.

Retail Meat New Zealand are delighted to be able to shine a spotlight on New Zealand’s top New Zealand pork producers through the 100% New Zealand Bacon & Ham Awards and give them an opportunity to come together and showcase their 100% New Zealand born, raised and produced bacon and ham.

Geographical Entry List

NATIONWIDE:

Harmony from Neat Meat

Harris Farms Ltd

Woody’s Free Range

Farmland, Farmland Foods Ltd

Woolworths Brand, Farmlands Foods Ltd

Bees Knees from Freshpork NZ Ltd

Harrington’s Smallgoods Ltd

NORTHLAND:

Webster Family Butcher, Dargaville

Miller’s Meats, Bream Bay Butchers, Ruakaka

AUCKLAND:

Aussie Butcher New Lynn

Drury Meats, Drury

Warkworth Butcher, Warkworth

Sam’s Butchery, Silverdale

Westmere Butchery

Salash – Family Inspired Artisan Meat, Huapai

Piries Butcher of Mt Eden

Avon’s Butchery, Glen Innes

Mapari Meats, Mt. Wellington

Franklin Country Meats, Pukekohe

Swiss Deli, East Tamaki

Aussie Butcher Henderson

Pokeno Bacon, Pokeno

WAIKATO:

The Coromandel Smoking Co., Coromandel Town

Pirongia Bacon, Cabernet Foods Ltd, Taupuri

The Meat Factory, Kihikihi

Burton’s Butchery, Paeroa

Meat at the Beach, Whangamata

Expleo, Te Awamutu

Wholly Cow Butchery, Cambridge

BAY OF PLENTY:

Kiwi Fresh Meats, Tauranga

HAWKES BAY:

The Classic Butcher, Havelock North

Waipawa Butchery, Waipawa

Wild Game, Hastings

TARANAKI:

Patea Butchery, South Taranaki

The Kiwi Butcher Shop, New Plymouth

The Family Butchery, Stratford

WAIRARAPA:

Home Grown Butcher, Deli & Pantry, Masterton

Scotty’s Meats, Martinborough

MANAWATU:

New World Broadway, Palmerston North

WELLINGTON:

Eastbourne Quality Meats, Lower Hutt

Cameron Harrison Butchery, Wellington

Hardy Street Quality Meats, Lower Hutt

WEST COAST:

Thomson Butchery, Hari Hari

CANTERBURY:

Peter Timbs Meats, Christchurch

Butterfly & Scotch, Christchurch

Hibbards Butchery, Christchurch

Cattermoles Butchery, Kaiapoi

Smithfield Butcher Shop – Alliance Smithfield, Timaru

OTAGO:

The Fridge Butchery, Cromwell

Agora Butchery, Mosgiel

