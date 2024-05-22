Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TradieGuide Launches New Regional Cleaning Service Guides

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 10:18 am
Press Release: TradieGuide

TradieGuide has expanded its range of service directories with the introduction of three new websites: Cleaners Christchurch, Cleaners Hamilton, and Cleaners North Shore. These platforms are designed to help residents and businesses find reliable and high-quality cleaning services in their respective areas.

The new sites offer comprehensive listings of cleaning services, including residential, commercial, eco-friendly, and specialised cleaning options. TradieGuide aims to connect users with trusted cleaning professionals who meet their specific needs, ensuring convenience and quality service.

With these new additions, TradieGuide continues to enhance its mission of providing accessible and user-friendly service directories, catering to a wide range of local needs. For more information, visit the respective websites for Christchurch, Hamilton, and North Shore

