Jaecoo Set To Launch In New Zealand In July

At the recent 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, Omoda Jaecoo proudly unveiled the Jaecoo J7 model set to launch in New Zealand this July.

“After successfully launching Omoda in April, we’re excited to be welcoming Jaecoo to the fleet in July. Jaecoo aims to combine all-road capabilities with new energy solutions, creating a more efficient and environmentally friendly off-road driving experiences for users,” says Sheldon Humphries, Country Manager of Omoda Jaecoo New Zealand.

The Jaecoo J7 will be available in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and plug-in hybrid version (PHEV) models. The ICE model is equipped with 1.6T turbocharged engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission to ensure a smooth and powerful drive.

The PHEV model has a 1.5L plug-in hybrid version producing 225kW/525Nm, with a pure electric range of up to 88km and fuel consumption of only 4.9L/100km in HEV mode. The total range is approximately 1,200km.

Crafted with ARDIS (all road drive intelligent system) the J7 delivers intelligent and efficient driving control in all terrains. With nearly 20 ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) functions, the J7 offers a comprehensive safety assurance for all drivers.

New Zealanders purchasing a Jaecoo vehicle in 2024 will be backed by up to seven years of AA roadside assistance to mirror their seven- year vehicle warranty, regardless of mileage*.

In May 2024, Omoda Jaecoo announced its new rank as the fastest-growing automotive brand in the world. Through its highly competitive fleet, the brand is setting new standards for excellence and innovation, reshaping the automotive landscape.

Pricing for the Jaecoo J7 model is yet to be confirmed.

