New Chair Appointed To Spirits NZ (Inc)

Pernod Ricard’s Monique Sprosen has been appointed Chair of Spirits New Zealand (Inc). The Chair heads the Board of 10 representatives from member companies.

Sprosen was elected unanimously and unopposed at the organisation’s AGM in Auckland yesterday. She is the first woman to hold the position since its incorporation in 1990.

“As the peak body for the New Zealand spirits industry, I am honoured to have been elected into the role. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we work together as an industry.

“Spirits NZ is a strong advocate for the sector and has been instrumental in its success and I look forward to continuing this. Globally and in New Zealand the spirits sector is vibrant and has much to offer,” said Ms Sprosen.

“Our products bring people together and enhance social occasions. Consumers are drinking more responsibly than ever and Spirits NZ contributes to efforts to ensure that continues.”

Sprosen thanked outgoing Chair, Kane Stanford from Bacardi for his leadership and contribution, “Stanford has worked hard to pioneer exciting initiatives for the sector such as the NZ Spirits Awards.”

Starting with Pernod Ricard, the world’s second largest wine and spirits producer, 7 years ago Monique now manages the company’s Australian and New Zealand Public Affairs from Auckland.

