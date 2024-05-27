BMW New Zealand Drives Forward Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

BMW New Zealand has reiterated its commitment to bolstering public electric vehicle charging infrastructure with its destination charging program achieving a special milestone.

The company now has more than 100 public chargers installed across New Zealand, further increasing options for EV drivers across the North and South Islands.

BMW has established partnerships with select venues across the country to install Generation 3 BMW Wallbox chargers. These chargers cater to both BMW customers as well as owners of vehicles compatible with the charging hardware.

The 100 chargers have been strategically installed across 42 locations, including luxury hotels, motels, lodges, golf resorts and restaurants. These venues were chosen with the understanding that drivers typically spend around an hour on site, providing sufficient time to either top-up or fully charge their electric vehicles, depending on the vehicle’s model type.

BMW New Zealand currently offers 15 electric vehicle variants across seven model lines in its portfolio, which is the widest selection of electric vehicles of any manufacturer represented in New Zealand.

The BMW iX3 has led the way in sales this year with 40 registrations, followed by the BMW i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50, with 33 and 28 registrations respectively. Together, the iX3 and i4 have accounted for 44 per cent of BMW’s total electric vehicle sales in the period from January to the end of April.

In addition to its public charging expansion, BMW New Zealand offers a complimentary Generation 3 BMW Wallbox with the purchase of every new fully electric BMW model.

