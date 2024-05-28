Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
PwC New Zealand And Atlassian Team Up To Help Organisations Enhance Delivery Execution, Experience And Oversight

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 4:18 pm
Press Release: PwC

PwC New Zealand has recently joined a global alliance with Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software. Through this partnership, PwC New Zealand is enabling its team to deliver and implement Atlassian products as part of the broader digital transformation efforts of its enterprise customers.

Jeff Casey, Partner and PwC New Zealand Strategic Alliances lead says, “Large-scale enterprises have the challenge of managing cross-company initiatives, where talent scarcity, dependencies, and siloes continuously stall work. These are complex issues that require both the right tools and a shift in culture to overcome. Our partnership with Atlassian will help businesses implement modern ways of working that will stick.”

Atlassian makes a range of tools including Jira, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Loom, and more, which are designed to help teams work together more efficiently, manage projects, track tasks, and improve communication. Over 300,000 companies, including more than 80% of the Fortune 500, use Atlassian tools to organise, discuss and complete shared work.

PwC New Zealand brings together a community of solvers to co-create solutions that help clients get it right the first time – anticipating future challenges with an experience-led approach. Our alliance with Atlassian will enable us to accelerate our clients’ business transformations with our combined strategic, technology and implementation expertise.

