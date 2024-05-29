Sophie Spedding Joins NZX As Future Director

Ms Spedding is an Associate Director at Macquarie Capital (New Zealand) in the Investment Banking team where she has worked for the last 12 years. In this position, Sophie has gained experience across mergers and acquisitions, advisory and equity capital markets. Her expertise spans the healthcare, agriculture, education, aged care, energy and technology sectors.

NZX Chair John McMahon says NZX is a strong supporter of the Institute of Directors’ Future Director Programme, ensuring New Zealand develops a greater pool of governance talent to draw from.

“Sophie’s first hand understanding and experience in capital raisings, M&A and helping companies grow and deliver to their strategic ambitions, will be of great value to the NZX Board. We look forward to her observations, insights and expertise around our Board table,” Mr McMahon says.

Ms Spedding says she is looking forward to the personal development opportunity as the Future Director.

“I am keen to grow my governance skills and being able to do that in a company such as NZX, which sits at the heart of New Zealand’s capital markets, is exciting. I am grateful for the opportunity and I look forward to making a positive contribution to the NZX Board,”

Ms Spedding says.

Mr McMahon thanked Sarah Miller, who was the Future Director for 2023.

“With her legal, corporate, ESG and frontline markets experience, Sarah was a strong asset to the Board and we thank her for the positive difference she made. We wish her the best for the future.”

The Future Director Programme is administered by the Institute of Directors. It is designed to help identify and grow the next generation of directors in New Zealand, including recognising talented executives who are interested in developing governance skills. Participants attend Board meetings where they contribute to discussions in an observer capacity. Future Directors do not have voting rights and are not involved in any decision making.

