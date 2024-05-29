4cabling Grows Customer-focused Team

4Cabling, a leading provider of end-to-end data and cabling solutions continues to grow its New Zealand operation with the appointment of two new Customer Account Managers.

Parei Sadaraka and Tut Sadaraka bring extensive industry experience to their roles, having each worked for New Zealand electrical wholesalers, structured cabling suppliers and contractors for over 16 years.

“We appreciate that customers want more than ready access to top quality structured cabling products,” Parei says. “They want to be able to talk through their requirements for a project and get the right technical advice, plus have the after sales support to back it all up.”

Tut adds that she’s excited to be able to put her wholesale and vendor experience to work in her new role as Account Manager. “Our customers include electrical wholesalers, so we understand wholesaling and what they need from a supplier”.

4Cabling products are available through the Powerbase network and can also be purchased direct from 4Cabling’s New Zealand website.

New Zealand Sales Manager Tym Matagi says that the appointment of two Account Managers is another example of 4Cabling’s commitment to providing electricians, structured cabling installers and IT specialists with a true end-to-end cabling solution.

“In addition to selling products through Powerbase we also have a warehouse at Mangere Bridge in Auckland that has an extensive range of server racks and cabinets, IEC Power Cables, TV and Desk Mount Brackets, HDMI and Display Port leads, Media Converters, Socomec UPS and Small Form-factor Portable Modules.”

The warehouse is located just off Auckland’s south-western motorway, so it’s easy for customers to call in and collect their order. “And of course, Parei, Tut or myself are always on hand to offer technical support and advice,” Tym says.

Customers can also order online for quick, nationwide delivery – either same day for metro Auckland or overnight to most regional areas.

All products are quality controlled and have passed stringent quality accreditations. Matagi points out that every 4Cabling branded product carries an industry-leading three-year warranty. “We also offer a 25-year certification performance warranty on 4Cabling products for certified installers who qualify,” he says.

Matagi says 4Cabling is seriously investing in its growth in New Zealand. “We’ll be expanding services to support specifiers with Leviton copper and fibre systems.” He invites electricians, structured cabling installers and IT consultants to join 4Cabling’s trade program and “experience the great benefits and exceptional service provided by our 4Cabling team.”

