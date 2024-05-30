bp charge Bringing New Zealand’s First EV Gigahub™ To Christchurch Airport

bp charge and Christchurch Airport will build one of the region's largest EV (electric vehicle) charging hubs with up to 20 fast EV charge points expected to be open to the public by early 2025.

Adjoining the existing bp connect on Russley Road, bp and Christchurch Airport will continue to assess the feasibility of adding more fast EV charge points to the Gigahub™ in the future.

Haley Mahoney, Head of Country, bp New Zealand, said bp was bringing the best of its global expertise to Christchurch, having already successfully rolled out EV charging Gigahubs™ in other countries.

“With multiple fast charge points available, Gigahubs™ enable drivers to charge without delay and access real-time data on charger availability through our bp charge app."

“Conveniently located within the Christchurch Airport precinct, the hub will be easily accessible to EV drivers to re-charge and pick up coffee and snacks from our wildbean cafe before continuing their journeys."

“As drivers’ mobility needs change, we’re making sure people can rely on bp for their end-to-end mobility and convenience needs.”

bp is committed to powering the electrification of transport and has recently identified New Zealand as a growth region for its EV charging business.

Nick Flack, Christchurch Airport’s General Manager of Planning and Sustainability says having a bp EV Gigahub™ on its campus makes sense.

He says: “We are the gateway to the South Island, have the majority of the island’s rental cars onsite and sit alongside major arterial motorways.”

“Our Kōwhai Park renewable energy precinct is establishing new renewable electricity generation and upgrading the infrastructure capacity to enable decarbonisation of air and land transport and for electrically intensive industry to be located on our campus. Increasing EV loads on a whole new scale, and making it easier for private and fleet drivers to charge their electric vehicles here, is a core component of Kōwhai Park.”

bp’s electrification business in New Zealand, bp charge, has been operating nationally since late 2022 and has currently installed more than 100 charge points across the country.

